13 Sheikh Hamdan-approved restaurants in Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan is regularly spotted out and about…

Take a look at 13 restaurants in Dubai that have received HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s stamp of approval.

From high-end steakhouses to seaside Greek, here are the Dubai dining experiences that are fit for royalty. We’ll have what he’s having…

The Maine Land Brasserie

The Maine has long been a Dubai favourite for exemplary seafood and steaks, and its latest iteration in Business Bay is no exception. Recently, Sheikh Hamdan and his entourage visited the swanky steakhouse in the ME by Melia Hotel, dining on platters of perfectly cooked meats and side dishes of Brussels sprouts and asparagus.

The Maine Land Brasserie, ME by Melia Hotel, Business Bay, Sat to Tue, noon to 11.30pm, Wed to Fri, noon to 12.30am. Tel: (04) 577 6680. @themainedxb

Sal

Looking like it’s been plucked straight from shores of the French Riviera, Sal is the new poolside restaurant at Burj Al Arab. Sheikh Hamdan shared a meal here with his offsider, Maj, sharing French-Mediterranean seafood dishes on the terrace.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800. Tel: (04) 301 7600. @sal_burjalarab

Nammos

Just like the Mykonos original, the Dubai outpost of Nammos is a magnet for the A-list. Sheikh Hamdan was one of the first through the door when the supremely chic Greek restaurant opened in December 2019.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. @nammos.dubai

CznBurak

The Turkish-Middle Eastern restaurant is owned by its namesake, celebrity Chef CznBurak, who has amassed a huge following on Tik Tok and Instagram for his culinary videos. The chef himself cooked for Sheikh Hamdan when he visited on December 25.

CznBurak Dubai, Boulevard Point, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 108 1800. @cznburakdubai

Alici

With its faultless Italian seafood, stunning interiors and view-blessed terrace, Alici is one of our favourite restaurants in Dubai – so much so that it won Newcomer of the year at the What’s On Awards 2019. And it appears we’re not alone, with Sheikh Hamdan frequenting the Bluewaters Island gem.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 275 2577. @alicidubai

Shanghai Me

Both H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan are regularly spotted at stylish Chinese restaurant Shanghai Me. So if you’re looking for a DIFC lunch spot where you’re likely to rub shoulders with one of them, this is the place.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Opso

This modern Greek restaurant is the Dubai Mall is a favourite of Sheikh Hamdan’s. We’re not sure if it’s the contemporary Greek menu or the fountain views that he enjoys most, but both are pretty spectacular.

Opso, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (054) 424 4999. @opsodubai

Gaia

It’s no secret that the royal family loves chef Izu Ani’s restaurants, but if frequency is anything to go by, we think Gaia might be the one they like the most. Both HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Hamdan have been many times, spotted tucking into an array of Izu’s signature Greek-Mediterranean dishes.

Gaia, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Avli by Tashas

Sleek Greek restaurant Avli by Tashas is a regular haunt for HH Sheikh Hamdan. The Crown Prince of Dubai has been seen in this stunning DIFC dining room on more than a few occasions.

Avli by Tashas, Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 356 0008. avlibytashas

Roka

Zuma’s little sibling Roka opened in the stunning ME Dubai hotel in early 2020. It didn’t take long for HH Sheikh Hamdan to explore the modern Japanese menu for himself.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, Sat to Wed noon to 4pm and 6.30pm to midnight, Thu and Fri noon to 4pm and 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Carine

It seems the Crown Prince is clearly a fan of this Dubai chef, with Izu Ani’s Carine, at the Emirates Golf Club also on Sheikh Hamdan’s hitlist. Expect a French-Mediterranean accent to the menu, with delicious breakfasts on weekends.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm, 7pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. @carine.ae

Ammos

We reckon Dubai’s Crown Prince must be a fan of Greek food as he’s also been spotted dining at Ammos, the white, blue and bougainvillea-shrouded restaurant overlooking the pool at Rixos Premium.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

BB Social Dining

Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted dining at BB Social Dining on a number of occasions. During his first foray, the Crown Prince shared some tempting pics to Instagram of the BB bao, cauliflower popcorn, crispy sprouts and edamame hummus.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thu and Fri noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 407 4444. @bbdifc

