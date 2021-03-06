Look your best for less…

For many, grooming and self care is a big part of our Dubai routine. From lashes to nails and hair to massages, keeping on top of your look can start to get a little pricey. Thankfully, there are plenty of hair and beauty deals at many fabulous Dubai salons to keep you looking your best for less.

Happy pampering…

91 Beauty Salon

The gorgeous new 91 Beauty Salon has launched with some amazing discounts and deals to make sure you get more for your money. You’ll get 30 per cent off all beauty services throughout March as well as 50 per cent off a number of hair treatments. There’s 50 per cent off one colour service with a full paying cut and blow-dry, 50 per cent off cut and blow-dry with no colour service and 50 per cent off a keratin treatment. They say your hair is your crowning glory, so make sure it looks its best.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha, open from 8am. @91_beautysalondxb

Cutting Edge Salon

Get half price beauty, nail, hair and massage services throughout the month of March at various Cutting Edge salons. You will literally get any treatment half price, from hair colouring services to manicures and pedicures, hair removal, eyelashes, eyebrows and massage services. Race you there.

Cutting Edge salon, found in Ibn Battuta Mall, Marina Plaza, JLT Cluster U, discounts available until March 31. cuttingedgeladies.com

Dial a Nail

If you’re looking for your new manicure and pedicure spot, Dial a Nail is definitely worth a visit. They do a seriously good nail service in excellent time (ladies, we know how long those appointments can be), plus the included hand/foot massage is totally worth it. All day on Sundays, you can avail 15 per cent off all nail and beauty services (excluding hair). On Mondays between 10am and 4pm, enjoy 30 per cent off nail services and 20 per cent off hair services. There’s even 50 per cent off your first visit.

Dial a Nail, various locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. @dialanail.com

Locks by Lou Lou

Popular British-run salon Locks by Lou Lou has successful salons both in its original JLT location as well as its huge beauty villa in Al Wasl. If you’ve long been a loyal customer of Locks, or are looking to become one you can now download its brand new app which will get you ten per cent off your total service every time you book.

Locks by Lou Lou JLT, The Dome Tower, Cluster 9, JLT, Sunday to Wednesday 9m to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 7pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 399 4742. locksbyloulou.com

Locks by Lou Lou Al Wasl, 1A Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 7pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm: (04) 337 0078. locksbyloulou.com

Willow Lane

Cool Ibiza-inspired Dubai salon Willow Lane has a special half-term deal on for the teachers of Dubai. From March 30 to April 15, when you book a full-paying hair colouring service you’ll also get 50 per cent off a nail service.

Willow Lane, Cluster C, JLT, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 9am to 7pm, Fri 7.30am to 4pm. Tel: (0)52 584 8201. @willowlanedubaiY

Yin Yang

Yin Yang salon has long been popular in Dubai and it has plenty of branches in Dubai, from a salon in JBR to one on the Palm Jumeirah. Until April 2021 you can get HD brows and a lash lift combo for Dhs299 or brow damnation and lash lift combo for Dhs399 (both saving Dhs100). There’s also a free cut and blow-dry with all hair colour services. Additionally, derma-planing is now Dhs199, down from Dhs249 and you’ll get a free 15-minute BioDash LED light therapy treatment.

Yin Yang, Ocean view hotel JBR, Oasis beach tower JBR , RIXOS Premium JBR, Sadaf 3 JBR, Al Wasl road Jumeirah, Palm salon & Facebar both located at RIVA beach club. @thesalon.dubai

Images: Social