From healthy eats to full-belly treats, here are some of the best breakfasts in Dubai…

It’s said to be the most important meal of the day and who are we to disagree? Whether you’re craving a full English fry-up or a virtuous acai bowl, Dubai’s breakfast restaurants and cafes deliver the goods.

From long and leisurely to short and sweet, we’ve rounded up the best spots for breakfast in Dubai.

21 Grams

Satisfy your soul at 21 Grams, where Stasha Toncev and her team share cherished family recipes from the Balkan Peninsula. Begin your day with a fresh-from-the-oven cheese burek, or savour the komplet eggs – a delicious fried egg bap with beef jus.

21 Grams, Jumeira St & Al Thanya Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, 8am to 5pm. 21grams.me

Baker & Spice

It’s hard to go past the gently spiced shakshouka, but if you do want to stray, then may we suggest you veer towards the Turkish eggs with feta, labneh, Aleppo pepper, pita bread and salad. They also do fabulous croissants, baked fresh each day. There are a few venues around the city, but we recommend the one facing the Dubai Fountain for a nice view.

Baker & Spice, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 425 2240. bakerandspice.me

Bistro Des Arts

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs99, you’ll get to help yourself from the social table to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

The Boardwalk

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 11.30am.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 11.30am to 2pm, Friday and Saturday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Boston Lane

This bijou bolthole in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, is a go-to for expertly pulled coffees, colourful acai bowls, bolognese-loaded toasties, and an indulgent brekkie roll packed with scrambled eggs, vintage cheddar and mozzarella.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 6pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Bounty Beets

From the Insta-perfect Millennial pink decor to the feel-good menu of vegan and gluten-free dishes, Bounty Beets puts the beauty into breakfast. Try the coconut crepes or charcoal and almond pancakes and watch your likes skyrocket.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, 8am to 10pm. instagram.com/bountybeets

Café Society

1920’s themed Café Society is the new kid on the block, serving up breakfast dishes that taste just as good as they look. The menu includes smoked salmon with poached eggs, Café Society breakfast, Café Society dulce de leche, as well as a pastry counter with tonnes of treats. Diners can choose any breakfast item from their menu for Dhs65, including a coffee, daily between 9am and 11am.

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, KingSalman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 11am, Dhs65. Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Carine

What’s On 2018 Chef of the Year Izu Ani has upped the ante by launching a weekend breakfast menu at Carine. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 8am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. carine.ae

Clinton St Baking Co.

You’ll go a long way to beat the fried chicken and waffles at Clinton St Baking Co. The Deep South-inspired dish is one of the top breakkie dishes at this Downtown spot, but if you’re after something lighter, there’s a soft shell crab benedict, avo toast and a Huevos rancheros on the menu too.

Burj Views, Downtown, Dubai, Dubai, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4281331. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Common Grounds

Healthy, vibrant and bursting with vitality, Tom Arnel’s menu at Common Grounds makes you feel as good as it tastes, whether it’s the acai bowl with dragonfruit, raspberries and cacao nibs, a vegan chia pudding with saffron-mango lassi, or the virtuous breakfast bowl packed with vegetables.

Common Grounds, Mall of the Emirates, 10am to 10pm; JLT 8am to 6pm; DIFC 8am to 5pm. Tel: (050) 478 1094. commongroundsdubai.com

Eggspectation

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the eggstreme, Eggspectation offers a tempting Breakfast for Dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72), two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise.

Eggspectation, JBR, The Walk, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (04) 430 7252. eggspectation.com

The Farm

When we need to recharge our batteries, The Farm at Al Barari beckons. Here, on the breezy patio overlooking lush gardens and bubbling ponds, linger over an exceptional Arabic breakfast of foul mefames, labneh, grilled halloumi, eggs to your liking and pillowy pita bread.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 8am to 10pm. thefarmdubai.ae

Friends Avenue

This perennially popular JLT cafe offers a trio of acai bowls (Dhs40). There’s the classic combo with granola, berries and banana, the nutty professor with cacao nibs, roasted peanuts and chia, and the hello from Hawaii adorned with tropical fruits. For an acai fix straight to your door, order from sister project Acai and the Tribe on Deliveroo.

Friends Avenue, Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T, JLT, breakfast daily 8am to 3pm. friendsavenue.ae

Lowe

The edgy Antipodean eatery in the Koa Canvas hub delivers modern, produce-driven plates of exceptional fare. Be sure to book ahead for their leisurely weekend brunch (not the boozy, dance-on-tables kind), where standout dishes include smashed avo with prawns and yuzu koshu, and the Lowe breakfast of haloumi, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, chickpeas, olives and flatbread.

Lowe, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. lowe-dubai.com

McGettigan’s

If you’ve sunk a few too many pints the night before, return to the scene of the crime for a restorative McGettigan’s Breakfast. Available in small or large, this hearty repast includes sausage, bacon, black and white pudding, eggs cooked to order, slow-roasted tomato, mushroom, hash brown, baked beans and toast, all washed down with tea or coffee.

McGettigans, various locations, JLT, Madinat Jumeirah, Downtown, JBR. mcgettigans.com

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, Bluewaters, off JBR, 9am to midnight. Tel: (04) 388 3999. mittsandtrays.com

Myocum

Named after the lush hinterland surrounding Byron Bay, this urban-chic eatery has a decidedly Aussie accent. Order the casuarina toast with smashed avo, beetroot hummus, feta, edamame and dukkah – and feel smug for the rest of the day. On the run? Grab a coffee from the takeaway window at Dar Wasl Mall.

Myocum, No. 45 Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, 7am to 9pm. instagram.com/myocum_dubai

Nightjar Coffee

This boutique roaster casts a wide net for culinary inspiration. Zero in on the Sri Lankan-style hopper with trout and fresh coconut sambal (Dhs38), a cup-like crepe made from rice flour and coconut with a just-set egg in the centre. And don’t miss their excellent nitro coffee on tap.

Nightjar Coffee, Alserkal Ave, daily 10am to 7pm. nightjar.coffee

Reform

Famous for their ever-popular English breakfast, Reform takes their full English so seriously, it’s actually called the ‘Breakfast of Champions’. Order it midweek, from Sunday to Thursday, and you’ll get a drink on the house.

Reform, The Lakes, Friday and Saturday 8am to 11.30am . Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Revo

Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Sarabeth’s

This New York export serves up breakfast all day from 8.30am to midnight at its City Walk location – because eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes shouldn’t only be served before noon.

City Walk, Al Safa Road, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (052) 3976750. sarabeth.com

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Popular British eatery The Scene by Simon Rimmer not only serves up some top Marina views, it’s also home to a great daily breakfast menu. You’ll find lighter dishes such as classic pancakes or smashed avo, or opt for something heartier, such as eggs florentine or the breakfast burrito.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

Sikka Cafe

Discover the rich influences of Emirati cuisineas you share the Sikka signature breakfast for two, including Arabic cheese, dates, dangaw (spiced chickpeas), falafel and traditional chebab pancakes with cream cheese and honey, followed by your choice of baith tamat (slow-cooked eggs with spiced tomato), shakshuka or eggs any style.

Sikka Cafe, City Walk or La Mer or Al Khawaneej, daily 8am to midnight. sikkadubai.ae

Tania’s Teahouse

With it’s whimsical interiors and fashion-themed teas, it’s not hard to see why Tania’s Teahouse has become one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots. Housed in a two-storey villa in Jumeirah, on the breakfast menu, you’ll find the pastel-hued mermaid toast, rainbow-bright beetroot hummus, and French toast in a teacup.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.

Tom & Serg

If there’s one man who’s shaped the breakfast scene in Dubai, it’s Australian chef Tom Arnel. Visit the industrial-chic eatery that started it all, Tom & Serg, for his innovative take on cafe fare. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zaatar, pine nuts and black salt, fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri, and granola served with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thu 8am to 4pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Walnut Grove

This South-African cafe in City Walk and The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip, even if you’re visiting from near the Marina just for breakfast. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll have to go back again and again for lunch and dinner too.

Walnut Grove, The Walk, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

Images: Supplied/Instagram