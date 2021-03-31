Take a chance on the QE2 in May…

Calling all dancing queens, are you ready to dance, jive and have the time of your life? If the answer is yes, hold onto your platforms as a huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai for two nights, on May 27 and 28.

It’s the second time ABBA Reunion has come to Dubai, and more specifically the world-famous QE2 ship which is docked in Port Rashid. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits.

With amazing costumes, incredible instrumentals and a show full of the famous dance moves, you’ll sing (and dance) along to smash hits including Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen as you get taken on a trip down memory lane.

Tickets are onsite now via Platinum List. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and they’re already, unsurprisingly, selling out fast. Seating is allowed in groups of two, four and three, to adhere to all governmental social distancing guidelines.

The show was created by the director, producer and choreographer of the award-winning ABBAMANIA, and will star the original ‘Frida’ from the London West End cast. Get ready for an authentic experience, right from the flares to the songs.

The QE2, or the Queen Elizabeth 2 is a famous and now-retired British ocean liner. It now has a permanent residency at Port Rashid and, since undergoing a huge restoration project, it’s the home of history, hotel rooms, restaurants and the QE2 Theatre.

Tickets? All that’s left to say is I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do…

QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, 7.30pm to 11pm, Thursday May 27, Friday May 28, tickets priced from Dhs135. theatrebyqe2.com

