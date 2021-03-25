Sponsored: This top-rated university is getting its students ready for work

An academic degree is not always enough to secure a role in today’s competitive job market. To be work-ready in 2021, you’ve got to have the professional and personal skills to match.

So, with companies and recruiters looking for all-rounders – people who can problem solve, suggest new ideas, and make an impact – the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has introduced a brand new career-readiness programme to help take its students from classroom to boardroom.

Known as The Edge, the free-of-charge programme gets newly enrolled UOWD students ready for the modern workplace, boosts their job prospects and gives them the tools they need to succeed.

Running parallel to their degree studies, students will be working with cutting-edge tools and technology from the world of business, coaching, psychometrics and behavioural science, and gain hands-on mentoring from international experts.

The Edge will be delivered through a mix of online sessions, on-campus workshops, coaching groups and webinars, covering topics such as CV writing, preparing for interviews and securing a top internship, as well as helping with their personal skills and goal-setting.