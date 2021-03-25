Get The Edge with UOWD
Sponsored: This top-rated university is getting its students ready for work
An academic degree is not always enough to secure a role in today’s competitive job market. To be work-ready in 2021, you’ve got to have the professional and personal skills to match.
So, with companies and recruiters looking for all-rounders – people who can problem solve, suggest new ideas, and make an impact – the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has introduced a brand new career-readiness programme to help take its students from classroom to boardroom.
Known as The Edge, the free-of-charge programme gets newly enrolled UOWD students ready for the modern workplace, boosts their job prospects and gives them the tools they need to succeed.
Running parallel to their degree studies, students will be working with cutting-edge tools and technology from the world of business, coaching, psychometrics and behavioural science, and gain hands-on mentoring from international experts.
The Edge will be delivered through a mix of online sessions, on-campus workshops, coaching groups and webinars, covering topics such as CV writing, preparing for interviews and securing a top internship, as well as helping with their personal skills and goal-setting.
UOWD is the first university in the region to introduce such a program for its first year students.
Six experts have been specifically chosen to deliver sessions on everything from entrepreneurship to personal branding to communication coaching. They’ll delve into important and timely themes such as equality, diversity, inclusion and bias and equip students to be change makers in their chosen field.
Psychometric testing and personality profiling will help the students identify the roles they’re best suited to and the environments they’re most likely to succeed in, while elements of self-discovery, mentorship and behavioural science will aid their personal and professional growth.
UOWD is the first international university to launch in the UAE and is the highest ranked Australian university in the region.