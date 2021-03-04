Try something new: 8 fun new things to do in Dubai

From fresh dining spots to deals and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s eight new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Check out a beachside restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Coco (@lacocodxb)

Seamlessly blending American with Mexican cuisine, La Coco opens on March 4 at Andaz The Palm Hotel. It’s described as having ‘a relaxed yet lively atmosphere with an eye for detail, that transports you to the California Coast and submerge you into the Mexican Riviera Sunset’. Expect Instagrammable decor, friendly staff, and easy-going food, as you soak up the sun from the terrace seating.

La Coco, Andaz The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opens March 4, 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)50 107 3766. @lacocodxb

2. Spend the day at a new waterpark

Atlantis Aquaventure has extended its waterpark by a third, with loads of new rides to enjoy. The new area centres around Trident Tower, a 12-slide structure with hours of fun guaranteed. There’s also a cliff-jumping area, the raging rapids, and plenty of space to relax in the sun. The new extension officially opened on March 1, so book quick to be one of the first to check it out. A resident day pass is priced at Dhs169 for adults and Dhs149 for kids.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, resident day pass Dhs169 for adults and Dhs149 for kids.atlantis.com/aquaventure

3. Indulge in Mediterranean food at a new hotspot

The latest addition to dining destination West Beach is Lucky Fish, a stunning Mediterranean restaurant with beachside seating and sun loungers on the sand. There’s also indoor seating and bifold doors to enjoy the winter sun before the heat creeps up on us. The menu features a huge selection of fresh seafood, as well as a number of favourites from Greece.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

4. Check into a new hotel

A brand new hotel, named Vida Beach Resort, has opened on the idyllic beachfront at Umm Al Quwain. The contemporary new hotel will has everything you need for the perfect staycation. The hotel is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace leading on to the beach itself.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, UAE, open now. vidahotels.com

5. Go for after-work drinks at this new Japanese hangout

Wawa has sliding doors which lead to a modest dining hall decorated with painted lanterns, suspended cherry blossoms and traditional wall hangings. The space is described as a ‘hip and cozy Japanese izakaya with a brilliant selection of spirits’. Izakaya is the name given to a casual Japanese bar, normally a place you would head to to relax after work. At Wawa, you’ll find special happy hour deals on beer between 9pm and 11pm every Saturday to Wednesday.

Wawa Dining, Golden Tulip Hotel, Al Barsha, daily 12pm to 3pm then 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 501 6189. @wawadining