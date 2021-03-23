They deserve this break…

If you’re looking out for places to take the little ones to during spring break, this list will help.

From heading over to Expo 2020 site or driving down to The Pointe and enjoying the family-friendly activities on offer, there’s some much you can get up to as a family during spring break.

Here are 5 fun places to take the kids to during spring break in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s still six months away, but during spring break you and the family can visit Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion for a fun-filled and educational day out. It will be open for a limited time only until April 10 and will cost you Dhs25 per person and under fives can enter for free. Surrounding the pavilion is a children’s playground, live entertainment, a gift shop and of course, plenty of food being dished out at food trucks that can be enjoyed. Purchase your tickets here.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai site, Dubai, 3pm to 9pm on Tue to Thur, 4pm to 10pm on Fri and Sat, until April 10. expo2020dubai.com

Bounce

If your little ones have endless amounts of energy and love to run around the house, take them to Bounce where they can enjoy plenty of freestyle fun. The holiday camp includes trampoline techniques, a taste of the freestyle academy, parkour and free running tips and tricks and more. It will cost you just Dhs190 per day or Dhs750 per week. There is even a 10 per cent discount available if you enrol a sibling.

Bounce, various locations around UAE, from March 28 to April 15. Tel:(0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

Dig it

Keep the kids away from the TV and other electronic devices and take them for a fun edutaining experience at Dig It. Little ones as young as three can learn, play and stay active with the Dig It crew as they take part in creative workshops, play games, dance, learn to make accessories and more. The kids will get to meet others their own age and make friends which will nurture their social skills. The camp will run from 9am to 1pm from Sunday to Thursday and will cost Dhs170 per day or Dhs650 per week.

Dig It Spring Camp, The Springs Souk, Dubai, from March 28 to April 15. Tel: (0)4 438 4479. digitdubai.com

OliOli

It’s Game On! at OliOli this spring break where little ones can partake in activities that will include physical and mental challenges, strategic planning and sometimes just a stroke of luck. From the floor is lava to skeeball and dance revolution, the kids are sure to have fun. There’s a play-collect-win theme where every child is a guaranteed winner.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

The Pointe

This spring break there’s plenty on offer for families to do over at The Pointe. For a spot of adventure, try The Yellow Boats water sport activity of if you prefer staying dry, head to Cheeky Monkey’s that is packed with slides, trampolines and climbers. If the whole family loves the movies, head to Reel Cinema and pick a movie the whole family can watch and dig into a tub a popcorn.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 390 9999. thepointe.ae

Images: Supplied/Social