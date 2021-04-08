Get a pizza this…

Sometimes only a big ol’ pizza will do, and if you’ve got a craving for a slice or two (or the whole pie) we know just where you can get one. From authentic New York-style to crispy Italian, here are some of Dubai’s best authentic pizzas.

Americano

Its old-American speakeasy vibes at Americano, from the decor to the food. Bag a seat out on the boardwalk terrace and tuck into the mushroom and truffle or burrata and bresaola pizza. These deep and cheesy pizzas will satisfy any carby cravings.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 584 6475. @americanodubai

Bussola

Bussola is the beautiful Italian restaurant at The Westin Mina Seyahi hotel. Aside from the lovely open-air restaurant downstairs, Bussola has a dedicated pizzeria on the first floor. Usually open-aired, it’s now enclosed for the warmer summer months. There’s a huge menu of traditional Italian pizzas, white pizzas and calzones. Our favourite is the diavolo di un calzone with meat, onion chutney and chilli paste.

Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 11.30pm, Fri to Sat 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai.com/pizzeria

Freedom

Dubai’s more health-conscious crowd will no doubt be aware of Freedom pizza. You can order any of the fabulous pizzas such as the Saatchi with pimento chili, onions, buffalo chicken, creme cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and buffalo red sauce on a cauliflower base. Or a normal one, thin or deep, you decide.

freedompizza.ae

Luigia

Homemade Italian dishes are on the menu at Luigia, the pizzeria housed in the Rixos Premium JBR. If you’re looking for authentic Italian pizza, you’ve found it here. The expansive restaurant is kitted out in bold, brash hues of purple and red, and it’s well-priced for it’s prime location on JBR. There’s a dedicated kids’ menu and cinema room too, so it’s a good choice for families looking for hearty Italian food that won’t break the bank.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thu 5.30pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 12am. Tel (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

Moon Slice

If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz with your pizza, look no further than brand new restaurant Moon Slice, which recently opened in Al Wasl. Hugely popular Dubai chef Reif Othman was consulted on the design of the menu and customers can expect some seriously innovative ‘space’ pizzas such as the ‘Fruity di mare’ with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina and BBQ aioli. They’re served up on a crispy ‘Naples’ base.

Moon Slice, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sun to Tues 12pm to 11pm, Wed 12.30pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. @moonslicepizza

Motorino

World-famous pizzeria Motorino hails from New York and now has a spot in Dubai. These Neopolian pizza pies boast a bubbly and crispy crust with some ingredients imported from Italy. The fully-licensed restaurant serves up some great cocktails and other drinks alongside its very extensive menu.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thurs to Fri 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 814 5590. @motorinodxb

Pitfire

Dubai’s canon of great pizza joints wouldn’t be complete without this famous brand, which has been slinging perfect pies for years. All the usual toppings are available, but the classic pepperoni primo shines through for us.

Pitfire Pizza, Lake Terrace Tower, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 11am to 11pm. Tel: 800 7483473. @pitfire.pizza.dubai

Terraza by Alloro

Terraza by Alloro is a brand new Italian street food restaurant serving up pizzas by the slice (or whole pizzas) or Italian street food bites, known as ‘Cicchetti’, such as arancini, crostini, bruschetta and calamari cones, followed by cups of sweet authentic gelato. A range of Italian-inspired drinks are also on the menu, with plenty of fantastic deals on throughout the week.

Terraza by Alloro, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 4pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 1pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 407 8872. @allorodubai

