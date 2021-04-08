Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it…

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us again and the spirit of avid cricket fans here in the UAE is unwavering.

We may not be able to see our players upfront in the fields, but there are several spots in Dubai where we can catch all the live-action. So, get this list in the group chat, throw on your team’s jersey and head on to these spots below.

Here are 8 spots to catch all the live cricket action in Dubai.

PizzaExpress Live

Two giant screens with full surround sound will be screening the live-action and you’ll have a full view of it from any part of the restaurant. Happy hour will run throughout the game with beverages starting from Dhs25. Get five bottles of Peroni and one classic pizza for Dhs150.

PizzaExpress Live, Doubletree By Hilton Bay Square, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 566 5722. pizzaexpress.ae

The Huddle

Popular sports bar in Bur Dubai is showing the IPL matches live and you can enjoy pints with prices starting from just Dhs29. Additionally, there are great match deals – so check in with your waiter. Reserve your spot on 050 1007065

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 100 7065. facebook.com/TheHuddleBurDubai

Original Wings and Ring

Fun and happening Original Wings and Rings will be showing the match on four huge screens and multiple HD TVs. Go early and enjoy the daily happy hour during the matches and if you don’t already know – the longest happy hour in town takes place here on Sunday and Monday from noon to 1am (the following day). Just make sure you reserve your spot on 050 686 7122 and 04 359 6900.

Original Wings and Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 359 6900. ae.bwr-intl.com

Brew House

Get pints for just Dhs25 at this venue in Citymax Hotel at Business Bay. Additionally, there are great match day deals – so don’t forget to check in with the staff. Reserve your spot on 050 448 0493.

Brew House, Citymax Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 571 3300. @brewhousedxb

The Koyla Rooftop Grill

Watch the matches on top of Dubai’s newest outdoor rooftop – The Koyla Rooftop Grill at Marriott Al Jaddaf Hotel. There are special offers on food and beverage you can avail of and shisha. Reserve your table by calling 056 272 7155 or 055 647 8996.

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 317 7777. marriott.com OUIBar + Terrace Head away from the hustle and bustle of the city to Radisson Red at Dubai Silicon Oasis and catch the matches at OUIBar + Terrace. The casual and cosy restaurant boasts both a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area where you can catch the matches. The bar has a daily happy hour running from 4pm to 7pm. OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers The sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers will show the cricket action on three huge televisions and equally big sounds. During the match, guests can avail 50 per cent of house beverages, select hops and grape as part of the daily Happy Hour, indulge in one main course and two drinks for Dhs99, or call for a bucket of chilled hops for Dhs130. TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai Cheer on your favourite team at this British gastropub while enjoying grub in the laid-back ambience. During the match, you can get the mouth-watering BBQ short ribs and a pint of Guinness for Dhs139, the unlimited wings and select draughts for Dhs199 or a refreshing glass of sangria and two nibbles for Dhs79. You will need to spend a minimum spend of Dhs125 per person during match hours.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Tel: (04) 438 3100. @theeloquentelephant

Images: Supplied