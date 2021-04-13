The premium lifestyle brand sells women’s clothing, homewares, accessories and beauty products…

Described as ‘the place to shop once you’ve aged out of Urban Outfitters’, Anthropologie is a home and clothing store originally from the US. After already dominating the European market, it now seems the brand wants to take on Dubai too.

Hoarding for Anthropologie has gone up over a space in The Dubai Mall, conveniently located next to Zara Home, in the atrium leading to Fashion Avenue. The advertisement doesn’t give much away, listing only that the space is ‘opening soon’. What’s On has reached out to the brand for a comment.

Anthropologie started in 1992, created by URBN chairman and president Dick Hayne, who also created Urban Outfitters. The lifestyle brand is catered to creative, educated and affluent 30 to 45 year old women.

According to its website Anthropologie’s ‘product offering consists of women’s apparel and accessories, intimates, home furniture and décor, beauty and gifts. Each caters to the lifestyle of our five muses: soft & delicate; boho chic; easy cool; elegant classic; and modern sporty.’

Urban Outfitters opened its first Dubai store in The Dubai Mall in 2019, offering cool, edgy clothes for young men and women in the city. The store also sells a range of home items from bedding, to books, polaroid cameras and more.

Across its 200 worldwide stores, Anthropologie stocks an array of brands including Birkenstock, Levi’s, Calvin Klein and Pilcro, as well as a host of lesser known brands. So, we can’t wait to see what they stock in the Dubai store.

We’re not sure exactly when the new store will be launching, but will be sure to keep you updated as we know more.

