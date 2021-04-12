Pub benches, drinks deals and sunshine…

For the times you want to forgo a fancy restaurant and instead spend the afternoon in a casual beer garden setting, Dubai has you covered. From alfresco terraces to sprawling lawns, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best beer gardens in Dubai.

Distillery Gastropub

Distillery Gastropub has just unveiled a swanky new beer garden in Dubai, offering views of the Burj Khalifa, seating at high tables, and a daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, with Dhs35 drinks.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu 4pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 2am. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Garden On 8

Decked out with astroturf and picnic tables, his laidback beer garden is a favourite with the Media City afterwork crowd, thanks to its relaxed vibe and two-for-one happy hour deals from 4pm to 8pm daily.

Garden On 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri and Sat noon to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thu 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

McGettigan’s JLT

From lively Friday brunches to live music acts, comedy shows and quiz sessions, the McGettigan’s beer garden in JLT has seen its fair share of fun.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai/

Phileas Foggs

Phileas Fogg’s, the much-awaited new food, beverage and events venue has finally opened at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas. It’s a great Saturday spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Palm Bay

With faux grass, wooden pub benches, great deals and a casual vibe, Palm Bay is a great substitute for a British beer garden. As well as Caribbean-inspired bites, an extra-long happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri & Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Reform Social & Grill

With a lush lawn overlooking the lake, umbrella-shaded tables and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, Reform Social & Grill continues to set a high benchmark for beer gardens in Dubai. To celebrate British pubs reopening on April 12, Reform is inviting you to join them for a special all-day happy hour, with selected cocktails priced at Dhs30 and a bucket of five beers for Dhs120.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, bar open daily 11am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Soho Beer Garden

Soho Beer Garden is a fantastic setting for a relaxing afternoon. It’s laid out across two levels with an outdoor bar. Seating ranges from cool oak swing sets to traditional pub benches. There’s a huge screen for when the sport is playing and there’s usually a buzzing atmosphere. Great takes on classic pub grub and great-for-sharing dishes include loaded nachos, Chinese chicken wings, a sausage selection and plenty more.

Soho Beer Garden, Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)523888849. @sohobeergarden

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace

Located in the clubhouse of Emirates Golf Club, Spikes Sports Bar & Terrace is the perfect spot for a round of post-golf brews, or an alfresco drink as the sun goes down. Happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm each day.

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Thu noon to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/emirates-golf-club/dine/spike-bar/

The Brew Garden at Grand Hyatt Dubai

From October 29 to November 14, the Brew Garden will be popping up at Grand Hyatt Dubai on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, bringing Oktoberfest energy to the Healthcare City hotel. This open-air affair will feature wooden picnic tables and benches on the lawn, a fire pit, a hearty Bavarian menu, and beer by the litre.

The Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Oct 29 to Nov 14, Thu to Sat, 4pm to 11pm. Limited tables available. Tel: (0)54 792 4907. Email ruth.savona@hyatt.com. hyattrestaurants.com

The Duck Hook

If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar and a casual outdoor terrace. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

The Irish Village

The good times come thick and fast at this sprawling beer garden in Al Garhoud. Nab a picnic table to enjoy the rib-sticking Irish menu, live music, and a pint in the sun.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

UBK

There’s always plenty of great deals on at UBK, the casual bar and restaurant in JLT that comes with a fantastic beer garden. Here you’ll find happy hour every hour with selected wines, beers and spirits priced from Dhs32. You can bring your pet pooch too.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Underground

Don’t let the name put you off – the beer garden at Underground is decidedly above ground. Expect classic British pub grub (including a great sausage and mash), an extensive range of draft beers, and daily happy hour from 3pm to 6pm.

Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, daily noon to 3am (last food order 12.30am). Tel: (04) 408 4221. habtoorgranddining.com/restaurant/hotels/hotel-information/travel/dxbhg/theundergroundpub

Vista del Verde

If you’re familiar with Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, you might be aware that the popular spot has a huge outdoor space. New concept Vista Del Verde has taken over that outdoor space (no longer tied to Lah Lah) and is now a permanent beer garden with casual pub benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm and you can enjoy Mexican street food such as nachos and quesadillas served from fun food trucks that are dotted around the venue.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Sun to Weds, 5-10pm, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri: 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 10pm. @vistadelverdedxb

Images: Social/provided