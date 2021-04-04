You don’t have to be a golf fan to spend the day overlooking some luscious greenery…

It’s true. Living in Dubai we have an abundance of pretty beaches and beachside restaurants but sometimes its great to breathe a little deeper and take in some views of luscious greenery and trees swaying in the breeze. It doesn’t get much better than the perfectly-tended greens of Dubai’s fabulous golf courses.

Even if you’re not a keen golfer, there’s no reason not to visit one of the many Dubai restaurants with epic golf course views. There are plenty of venues, from fine-dining to pub-style, for you to spend a relaxing afternoon at.

Here are Dubai’s best restaurants with epic golf course views…

Carine

Best for: Date night

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Carine is a beautiful French-Mediterranean restaurant that has won legions of fans for its light and airy setting, expansive golf course views and, of course, its fresh menu choices, from creamy burrata to tuna carpaccio, harissa prawns and more. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is a fan of this restaurant, having been spotted visiting before.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

Hillhouse Brasserie

Best for: Family-friendly scenes

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

Family-friendly restaurant Hillhouse Brasserie has an expansive and serene terrace which looks out over the greens of Dubai Hills Golf Club. On the menu are some inventive dishes such as the chilli crab and cajun crumpets or a great variation of flatbreads, burgers, pasta, steak and more.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai, open 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @hillhousedubai

Maison Mathis

Best for: Fresh and creative dishes

Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

If you’re closer to the Arabian Ranches area of Dubai, you might already be familiar with Maison Mathis which can be found overlooking Arabian Ranches Golf Club. The interiors of the restaurant are simple but chic, complete with a bakery and bar. Dishes are fresh, healthy and creative.

Masion Mathis, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai, open 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 450 1313. @maisonmathisargc

Monty’s

Best for: People with a big appetite

Where: Address Montgomerie

Monty’s at Address Montgomerie brings you those relaxed English terrace vibes, with its glasshouse extension leading to the patio, and is the perfect place to relax with friends and family. There’s an extensive breakfast menu with great items such as eggs on truffle cheese toast. Breakfast aside, there is literally something for everyone, from a healthy corner to treat mains, burgers, desserts and more.

Monty’s, Address Montgomerie Emirates Hills, open 6.30am to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 363 1271. @addressmontgomerie

The Duck Hook

Best for: An epic roast dinner

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar and a casual outdoor terrace. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

Phileas Foggs

Best for: Watching sports

Where: Address Montgomerie

Phileas Fogg’s, the much-awaited new food, beverage and events venue has finally opened at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas. It’s a great Saturday spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Spike Bar

Best for: Casual Fridays

Where: Emirates Golf Club

For those in the know, casual sports bar, Spike Bar’s terrace is the perfect spot to while away an afternoon. The terrace is perched up on the first floor and gives you amazing views of the Emirates Golf Club greens and Dubai skyline. It’s a relaxed affair with a daily happy hour running from 6pm to 8pm and easy-to-share dishes on the menu such as pizza and scotch eggs. Gin fans, check out the nine-strong gin blends menu for that English garden feel.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 417 9842. @spike.dubai

Images: Social