Here’s your ultimate guide to getting wet and wild in Dubai…

OK, it might be a little cliche to be talking about the rising temperatures in the UAE, but there’s no escaping the heat, and most of us still clinging to our sun loungers will soon have to admit defeat.

If you don’t want to retreat indoors just yet, there are so many fun activities to do across the Arabian Gulf.

From super chill to mega thrills, here’s our pick of awesome water sports you need to try now…

For the fun-finders

Banana Ride

We’ve all been on a banana boat in our time haven’t we? If not, it’s definitely a great one to ease you into water sports. Just be careful you don’t fall off.

Donut Ride

This one’s perfect for families or a fun day out with friends. This fifteen minute ride will see you hold on for dear life as you fly along the water.

Fly Fish

Made for the adrenaline-seekers, this will take some serious manoeuvring to keep your grip as you’re pulled along by a speedboat.

All Dhs210 for 15min.

Sky & Sea Adventures, JBR Hilton, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 9005. watersportsdubai.com

For the gravity defiers

Flyboard

Feel like a superhero as you defy gravity up above the waves. You’ll get a half-hour beginners lesson with a ten-minute intro from an instructor on JBR Beach.

Jetpack

Soar into the sky whilst still sat in a seat, suspended in the air. Get the camera out, we reckon this will get some laughs.

Jetovator

Feel like a king of the waves in the Jetovator where you’ll feel like you’re riding a bike above the water.

All Dhs350 special offer.

Hydro WaterSports, Oceana Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (054) 598 5353. hydro-watersports.com

For the adrenaline junkies

WakeSurfing

WakeSurfing is the perfect opportunity to perfect your surfing skills, if you’ve not quite got it on your own yet.

WakeBoarding

Think snowboarding, but on the water. If you love to throw some shapes and do some awesome tricks, then this might be the one for you.

WakeFoiling

You’ll feel like you’re flying above the water on this specially-designed board. You don’t have to do too much with this one – just try and keep your balance. No pressure!

All from Dhs475 per hour.

Sea Riders UAE, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 6am to 7pm. Tel: (052) 840 3587. searidersuae.com

For the speed seekers

Jet Ski

A ride out on a Jet Ski will definitely satisfy your need for speed and is a great way to see Dubai from a different perspective.

Dhs210 for 15min, JBR Beach.

Seabreacher

Feel like a real life dolphin in this two-set semi-submersible ‘submarine’ (designed in the shape and with movements like a dolphin) as you dive in and out of the sea.

Dhs500 for 10min, JBR Beach.

Water Adventure Dubai, operates from JBR Beach & Rixos The Palm, daily 9am to 6pm. Tel: (50) 911 4559. wateradventure.ae

Captain your own boat

Drive your own vessel as you tour the Dubai seas with this self-drive boat tour where you’ll reach speeds over over 50km/h. It’ll be lead by a professional guide and you’ll see all the iconic Dubai landmarks from the water.

From Dhs560 per boat for two people.

Dubai Hero Odysea, Fishing Harbor 2 in Umm Suqeim. Tel: (04) 440 9827. hero-dubai.com

For the meanderers

Paddleboarding

Paddleboarding is a great way to keep fit as you keep your balance on the board. It’s one of the more chilled out water sports on offer.

Kayaking

If you just love to make your way through the water without any preamble, then kayaking is a great option. It’s perfect for families too.

Hobie Kat Sailing

If you love to sail, why not take out the Hobie Cat? It’s a small sailing catamaran out on the water where you’ll have amazing views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

