Try something new: 8 fun new things to do in Dubai

From fresh dining spots to deals and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s eight new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Check into a new hotel

If you’re looking for a new wow-worthy staycation spot, consider adding SLS Dubai to your list. The incredible 75-storey, 254-room hotel has been in the works for a while, and is officially open as of today, Monday April 5. Throughout the hotel you’ll find incredible views, and attention to detail at every turn. SLS is known as a fun lifestyle brand, and it has several animal-themed mascots hidden around the property.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa District, open now. slsdubai.com

2. Dine at a new healthy cafe

Recently What’s On revealed that popular Instagrammable healthy cafe, Bounty Beets, would be opening another branch in Dubai. Aimed at Downtown dwellers, the second edition promised to be just as aesthetically pleasing as its sibling, and boy did it deliver. The second edition can be found in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud – just 10 minutes from The Dubai Mall.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, opens March 30, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. bountybeets.com

3. Indulge in Japanese food at a new hotspot

If there’s one chef who knows what he’s doing when it comes to Japanese cuisine, it’s Reif Othman. The acclaimed culinary master has a number of restaurants under his helm already, and now he’s been brought on to consult the menu for another. Ikigai, found in Millennium Place Dubai Marina, has just opened its doors, bringing the flavours of Far East Asia to Dubai. The laid-back restaurant and bar concept aims to fuse high quality Japanese street food at lunch and dinner, with an extensive cocktail menu for those chilled after-work vibes.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

4. Spend the day admiring Dubai

Three short months after Address Beach Resort first opened its doors, it’s much anticipated rooftop pool and restaurant have now also opened. The venue boasts incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai. Zeta Seventy Seven is the second instalment of the chic concept, Zeta, which first opened in Address Downtown. The restaurant serves a contemporary Asian menu, with guests able to book a table for lunch or dinner from now.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

5. Pick up some premium meat

Until now, it’s been somewhat of a challenge to find dry aged meat in Dubai. It’s rarely found on a restaurant menu, and only a small amount of butchers have the means to supply it. Enter: The Dry Age Boutique, a specialist butcher shop now open in Wafi Mall. The Dry Age Boutique offers a huge range of high-grade meat cuts including dry aged beef, lamb, duck, deer or even camel. Modelled on a designer retail concept, guests will be assigned an associate on arrival, and will be given the opportunity to sample freshly-grilled meats in store.

The Dry Age Boutique, Wafi Mall, Wafi, Monday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, Friday 3pm to 10pm, Sunday closed. @thedryageboutique