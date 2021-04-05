Sponsored: Spend the holy month in a stunning majlis…

When it comes to creating special memories with your family, there’s no better time than during Ramadan. This special occasion requires an extra special location, and The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre is pulling out all the stops.

The luxury hotel has created a stunning Ramadan Majlis, specifically for the holy month. The decadent space invites loved ones to gather and enjoy a memorable iftar and suhoor throughout Ramadan.

Guests can expect a lavish feast laid out, with traditional dishes served family style to the table. Break your fast with an exciting selection of Lebanese cold mezze and hot mezze, followed by lamb ouzzi with saffron rice, to slow cooked lamb chops, roasted beef, grilled sea bass, and more.

Save room to enjoy the live dessert station featuring mixed berry cobbler, saffron rice pudding, chocolate truffle cake, a freshly fried Kataif station, cheese kunafa, crepes, Turkish ice-cream and a traditional Arabic sweet station.

If you’d prefer to join the Ramadan Majlis for suhoor, there’s a tempting a la carte menu on offer. Dishes include oven baked manakish, chicken shawarma and an array of saj, as well as Arabic mixed grill, shish taouk and jumbo prawns.

Iftar runs from sunset until 8.30pm, priced at Dhs219 for adults and Dhs110 for children, while kids under six can eat for free. Guests are welcome to stay for suhoor or join from 8.30pm, with a minimum spend of Dhs150 required for the a la carte menu.

You’re guaranteed to love the beautiful majlis set up and enjoy a relaxing time with loved ones at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

To make a reservation, call (0)4 372 2628 or email events.dubaidifc@ritzcarlton.com.

Ramadan Majlis, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)4 372 2628. ritzcarlton.com @ritzcarltondifc