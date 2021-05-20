Those summer temperatures are cranking up so make the most of the Dubai’s terraces…

Without quite knowing how we got here, it’s nearly the end of May which means Dubai summer and its sweltering temperatures are upon us. There’s not long left until it’s definitely too hot to sit outside so now is the time to make the most of alfresco drinking and dining on some of Dubai’s most gorgeous terraces before summer really hits.

Here’s our pick of some amazing outdoor terraces to visit in Dubai before it gets too hot…

Amazonico

There’s only a few days left to enjoy the the fabulous Copacabana-inspired rooftop bar at Latin American restaurant, Amazonico as it closes on Friday, May 28. Known for its eye-catching mustard parasols and plush emerald booth seating, the stunning venue attracts residents from all over the city to enjoy the DIFC vibe.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Americano

The speakeasy diner that everyone’s talking about is Americano at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Here, you’ll find amazing cocktails, great music and American-style dishes with a sophisticated twist, such as the cheesy Jalapeño hot dog, tasty burgers and lots more. The terrace is out on The Boardwalk that sits over the stunning waterways of the popular Souk Madinat destination.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

Barasti

Barasti has been around forever and its popularity never shows any sign of waning. It’s packed pretty much every day, from its upstairs outdoor terrace to the pool and beach. We reckon its famous summer tent will be going up very soon so it’s time to lap up those alfresco vibes before it does.

Barasti, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Cielo Sky Lounge

For an ultra-chic setting and panoramic sunset views of Dubai, Cielo Sky Lounge needs to be on your list. It’s a great place to meet for after-work sundowners or weekend cocktails with a resident DJ setting the ambience to take you from day to night.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

folly by Nick & Scott

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly by Nick & Scott which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the top floor of the outdoor bar.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Iris

Since it moved to its new home at Meydan, Iris’ popularity has only climbed higher. The stunning outdoor terrace here offers amazing Dubai skyline views. There’s plenty going on at Iris such as ‘Sunset Sessions’ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm with a charcuterie board and free-flowing beverages for Dhs150.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat 6am to 2am. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

Joe’s Backyard

If you live Downtown, you need to make Joe’s Backyard one of your favorite new hangout spots. Casual is the feel of this place, which has just reopened its restaurant as well as the terrace, with amazing views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. It’s a BBQ hotspot, with signature dishes including the 8 hours smoked prime brisket, veal sticky back ribs or the punk Ipa fish & chips.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Sun to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri 1pm to 2am, Sat 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Koko Bay

Since it opened on West Beach at the start of September, Koko Bay has undoubtedly become one of the city’s hottest sunset spots. The Bali-themed restaurant has an indoor space, but for the best views of the stunning sunset and Dubai Marina skyline views, bag a seat on the terrace or on the sand. Sip on cocktails or tuck into European-Asian style dishes. The appetizers are perfect for grazing on with a sundowner or two.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

McGettigan’s JLT

The terrace at McGettigan’s JLT is a great social spot, complete with all of that signature McGettigan’s Irish flair. Live music is back too. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm Saturday to Wednesday and 12pm to 9pm on Thursday with selected drinks priced from Dhs30.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Mood

The skyline views from Mood Rooftop Lounge are arguably some of Dubai’s most Instagrammable. The expansive terrace has a cool garden lounge and a retractable roof which means it can now stay open all year round. Enjoy shisha, cocktails and delicious chef’s bites.

Mood Rooftop Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Nad al Sheba, Dubai, open 7pm until late. Tel: (05)4 440 0227. @moodrooftopdubai

Phileas Fogg’s

Since it opened in March 2021 Phileas Fogg’s has become one of the most popular social spots in Dubai for its relaxed outdoor terrace (overlooking the Address Montgomerie golf course), brilliant happy hour and huge screens showing live sports. The venue is huge, boasting a large indoor bar and restaurant, kids playground and an amphitheater-style area with a stage and massive TV screen which will be great for those big sports games. Next door is fine-dining eatery The Orangery which also boasts an expansive terrace overlooking the greens of the golf course.

Phileas Fogg’s, Address Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sun set from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Reform Social Bar & Grill

British-style gastropub, Reform Social Bar & Grill is well-known across Dubai for its relaxed pub garden. It’s favoured by families and those who want to tuck into great British food, such as roast dinners, a ‘proper’ breakfast, burgers and lots more. The terrace is dog-friendly, so you can bring your pet pooch. If it is too hot for you, you can still get semi-outdoor vibes in Reform’s ‘summer garden’ tent which is packed with pub benches.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Shanghai Me

Stunning upscale Chinese restaurant, Shanghai Me has a beautiful outdoor terrace which has lots of lush greenery and pretty pink flowers. The restaurant is a hit with many-a famous face, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to tennis ace, Roger Federer.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. @shanghaime

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Taverna Greek Kitchen

For stunning greek food and an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you’re in the Mediterranean somewhere, Taverna is an amazing restaurant to visit. Dishes range from fresh Greek salads and appetizers, to succulent meat matured with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and oregano, cooked on the wood-fired grill. Seafood lovers can select fresh catch-of-the-day from the seafood counter. You’ll find the terrace on The Boardwalk at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Taverna Greek Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

The London Project

Fancy dinner or cocktails with the amazing views of the Dubai Marina that you can get from Bluewaters Island? Check out The London Project, the cool botanical restaurant that takes inspiration from the eclectic boroughs of the UK capital, London. Sit out on the terrace and enjoy British tipples for Dhs30 and cocktails for Dhs42 during the “London Hour’, which runs from 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Dishes on the menu include strawberry & avocado salad and the buttermilk fried chicken.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

The Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 3am Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 3am Friday to Saturday. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has just reopened its doors. With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, this ground-floor spot is the perfect casual hangout venue. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. Oh, and there’s an eight-hour happy hour that runs Saturday to Wednesday with 50 percent off selected beverages. On Thursdays and Fridays the same deal runs from 12pm to 6pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 11pm on weekdays, 11am until 1am on weekends. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Torno Subito

Torno Subito is the picturesque Italian restaurant found on the ground floor at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The decking of the Insta-worthy restaurant has been designed to have an Italian-Riviera feel, with pops of bright pastel colors and amazing views out across the Arabian Gulf. It will reopen to the public on September 28.

Torno Subito, W Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

