Load up that gravy, we’re going in…

If you’re still mulling over your dinner plans, you can never really go wrong with a roast dinner, can you? The hearty British classic dish with meat, delicious sides and lashings of gravy was made for treating yourself.

Roast dinners can get a little on the pricey side in Dubai, but we’ve rounded up 8 cracking Dubai roast dinners that include drinks too.

You’re welcome…

1. Barrel 12

Best for: Chilled Palm Jumeirah vibes

Does your weekend not feel complete without a roast dinner with all the trimmings? Well, we know just where you could go to get yours – with a great deal. Head to sports bar, Barrel 12 on The Palm Jumeirah where you can enjoy a traditional roast dinner with a two glasses of wine or beer for Dhs152. The roast is served on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm onwards. For just the roast it’s Dhs112.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat, 2pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (04) 552 4000. facebook.com/barrel12dxb

2. Fibber Magee’s

Best for: Traditional pub feels

Longstanding Irish bar Fibber Magee’s has long been popular amongst the residents of Dubai for its no-fuss fun. Every Sunday you can enjoy a roast dinner with a house drink included for Dhs69 until 4pm. After 4pm the roast dinner is Dhs79 a la carte.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

3. Palm Bay

Best for: Those Club Vista Mare vibes

There are few places in Dubai that bring the weekend vibes like Club Vista Mare on The Palm Jumeirah, so its an ideal spot to hit up for your Saturday roast. Check out the super-popular Palm Bay restaurant where it’s Dhs150 for a roast dinner with unlimited sides, plus there’s one house beverage included.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, roast available between 12pm and 10pm, Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

4. Lock, Stock & Barrel

Best for: Getting two different meats

Enjoy the roast of the day with all the trimmings served inside a giant Yorkshire pudding at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Saturday and Sunday. Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs120, inclusive of a house beverage.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Saturdays 2pm to 10pm, Sundays 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

5. The Rose & Crown

Best for: A seriously traditional Brit-style pub

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs150 a roast inclusive of wine.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

6. Tap House

Best for: A sophisticated Sunday roast

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

7. The Nine

Best for: Free-flowing beverages

The Nine gastropub has recently launched its Great British Roast, priced from Dhs125, which is kind of like a roast dinner brunch. Choose from slow-roasted beef rib or half-roasted chicken, served with seasonal vegetables, giant Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roasted potatoes. With soft drinks it’s Dhs125 or Dhs224 inclusive of four house beverages, or enjoy two hours of free-flowing premium beverages for Dhs274.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs125. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

8. The Tipsy Lion

Best for: A cool beer garden

No British pub would be complete without a hearty roast dinner with all the trimmings. Enjoy yours every Saturday at brand new pub The Tipsy Lion, with a vegan or standard roast priced at Dhs99 or Dhs149 inclusive of three house beverages. Add free-flowing mimosas or bloody Mary’s for Dhs120. A daily happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm too.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Images: Social