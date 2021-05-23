You don’t have to be a golf fan to spend the day overlooking some luscious greenery…

It’s true. Living in Dubai we have an abundance of pretty beaches and beachside restaurants but sometimes its great to breathe a little deeper and take in some views of luscious greenery and trees swaying in the breeze. It doesn’t get much better than the perfectly-tended greens of Dubai’s fabulous golf courses.

Even if you’re not a keen golfer, there’s no reason not to visit one of the many Dubai restaurants with epic golf course views. There are plenty of venues, from fine-dining to pub-style, for you to spend a relaxing afternoon at.

Here are Dubai’s best restaurants with epic golf course views…

Carine

Best for: Date night

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Carine is a beautiful French-Mediterranean restaurant that has won legions of fans for its light and airy setting, expansive golf course views and, of course, its fresh menu choices, from creamy burrata to tuna carpaccio, harissa prawns and more. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is a fan of this restaurant, having been spotted visiting before.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

Hillhouse Brasserie

Best for: Family-friendly scenes

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

Family-friendly restaurant Hillhouse Brasserie has an expansive and serene terrace which looks out over the greens of Dubai Hills Golf Club. On the menu are some inventive dishes such as the chilli crab and cajun crumpets or a great variation of flatbreads, burgers, pasta, steak and more.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai, open 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @hillhousedubai

Lakeview

Best for: Golf course and Dubai Creek water views

Where: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Not only will you be treated to gorgeous golf course views from the terrace or restaurant at Lakeview, but you’ll also be able to cast your eye across the water of Dubai Creek. Visit Lakeview for a delicious breakfast or lunch, or catch up on all of the latest sport on one of the ten TV screens dotted around the venue.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Maison Mathis

Best for: Fresh and creative dishes

Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

If you’re closer to the Arabian Ranches area of Dubai, you might already be familiar with Maison Mathis which can be found overlooking Arabian Ranches Golf Club. The interiors of the restaurant are simple but chic, complete with a bakery and bar. Dishes are fresh, healthy and creative.

Masion Mathis, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai, open 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 450 1313. @maisonmathisargc

Monty’s

Best for: People with a big appetite

Where: Address Montgomerie

Monty’s at Address Montgomerie brings you those relaxed English terrace vibes, with its glasshouse extension leading to the patio, and is the perfect place to relax with friends and family. There’s an extensive breakfast menu with great items such as eggs on truffle cheese toast. Breakfast aside, there is literally something for everyone, from a healthy corner to treat mains, burgers, desserts and more.

Monty’s, Address Montgomerie Emirates Hills, open 6.30am to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 363 1271. @addressmontgomerie

Nassau

Best for: Stunning Mediterranean vibes

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Step into the Mediterranean at the incredibly beautiful Nassau restaurant. The venue is headed by Head Chef Silvena Rowe who is well-known across the Gulf, and will bring a range of cuisine inspired by Southern Europe and the Levant to your plate. Influences of the Mediterranean are clear in the restaurant’s decor, from white-washed walls to pretty olive trees. Outdoors, the terrace overlooks the Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

Nassau, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sunday to Saturday 6pm to 12am, Friday 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 12am. Tel: 04 586 7777. dubaigolf.com

Nineteen

Best for: Beautiful terrace views

Where: Address Montgomerie Golf Course

Mediterranean restaurant Nineteen boasts a gorgeous terrace which boasts views of the waterways, greens and surrounding villas at the Address Montgomerie Golf Course. The menu is delightfully varied, ranging from appetizers such as oysters to salads, pastas and risottos or even Japanese signatures such as maki rolls or miso black cod.

Nineteen, Address Montgomerie Golf Course, Dubai, lunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner 7pm to 3am, brunch Friday and Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 363 1275. addresshotels.com

Phileas Foggs

Best for: Casual weekends

Where: Address Montgomerie

Phileas Fogg’s, the much-awaited new food, beverage and events venue has finally opened at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas. It’s a great Saturday spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

QD’s Bar & Grill

Best for: All the views from one spot

Where: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

It’s a relaxed affair at QD’s Bar & Grill which is the perfect place to enjoy BBQ dishes, fresh from the grill as well as shisha. You’ll enjoy views that stretch out across the Dubai Creek to the golf course and Dubai skyscrapers. The menu features dishes of international cuisine including Middle Eastern.

QD’s Bar & Grill, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs to Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Ranches Restaurant

Best for: Casual dining

Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

It’s a casual affair at Ranches Restaurant which can be found at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.Whilst the inside of the restaurant is beautiful, it’s best to bag a seat out on the expansive terrace which overlooks the golf course. On the menu you’ll find comforting dishes such as beef sausage rolls, pies and salads. The best thing on the menu is probably the barbecue grill. Choose your meat and have it served on a Yorkshire pudding plate with Ranches homemade ketchup.

Ranches Restaurant, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, 7am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 360 7935. arabianranchesgolfclub.com

Spike Bar

Best for: Casual Fridays

Where: Emirates Golf Club

For those in the know, casual sports bar, Spike Bar’s terrace is the perfect spot to while away an afternoon. The terrace is perched up on the first floor and gives you amazing views of the Emirates Golf Club greens and Dubai skyline. It’s a relaxed affair with a daily happy hour running from 6pm to 8pm and easy-to-share dishes on the menu such as pizza and scotch eggs. Gin fans, check out the nine-strong gin blends menu for that English garden feel.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 417 9842. @spike.dubai

The Duck Hook

Best for: An epic roast dinner

Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club

If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar and a casual outdoor terrace. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

The Orangery

Best for: A beautiful dinner

Where: Address Montgomerie Golf Academy

The Orangery is the new upscale dining restaurant that has opened at Phileas Fogg’s, the popular new venue at Address Montgomerie Golf Academy. The huge restaurant windows perfectly frame a dreamy view of the golf course, but there’s also a terrace for alfresco dining. The menu is devised into aperitifs and other dishes that are perfect for sharing, such as BBQ tiger prawns and seafood paella. Find out what What’s On thought of The Orangery here.

The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Dubai, open 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 572 4473. @theorangerydubai

Topgolf

Best for: Having fun with your friends

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Whilst the greens at Topgolf Dubai may not technically a ‘golf course’, there are golf balls and golf clubs, so we feel it deserves its spot on this list. Not only can you spend an hour or two playing the interactive game (which is fun for everyone of all abilities), you can also visit Topgolf for drinking and dining. There are three restaurants at the venue, including: ‘The Bunker’ cafe with mini golf; ‘The Yard’ sports bar and ‘The Loft’ which offers its visitors amazing Dubai Marina skyline views.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am, Fri & Sat 9am to 2am, from Dhs130 per hour, per bay, pricing depends on day and time of visit. topgolfdubai.ae

Images: Social