8 great places to watch the EURO 2020 in Dubai

Calling all sports fans!

With Euro 2020 kicking off on June 11, What’s On has rounded up the city’s best spots to catch all the live football action.

McGettigan’s JLT

McGettigan’s is offering exclusive dining packages for guests to feast on and great seats as they watch the games screened live. The Fan Package for Dhs199 includes two hours of unlimited beverages and guaranteed front row seats near the big screens. The Dhs100 Game Package includes a guaranteed seat for the game and restaurant credit of the same amount to spend on food and drinks. For VIP passes, a minimum of four guests is required per table. Book on mcgettigans.com/euros

McGettigan’s JLT, DWTC & Souk Madinat, from June 11. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

The Study at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

This popular spot in The Greens is creating a new venue called The Study on the hotel’s P2 area just for the EURO 2020. The sports hub is decking out to be the ultimate fan zone offering some cool deals. You and your gang be able to enjoy a bucket of hops for Dhs165 or a burger a bottle of hops for Dhs99. There’s also happy hour from 5pm to 8pm. Wing fans, there are unlimited wings available from 5pm to 7pm for just Dhs99.

P2, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

QD’s

Round up a gang of four and head on over to popular QD’s who are screening all the live-action. There are four packages to pick from. For a light snack with drinks opt for the Dhs650 package which will get you two house wines or three buckets of beers plus a sharing platter. For more fuel to drive your cheers, opt for the Dhs1200 package which will get you one bottle of spirit with all mixers, a bucket of beer, one sharing snack platter and two plate wraps.

QD’s Bar & Grill, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, from June 11. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. @qdsdubai

Radisson Red Silicon Oasis

This cool hotel in Dubai Silicon Oasis has two spots where you can catch the games. OUIBar + Terrace is screening the matches in its fan zone with daily happy hour and match time specials. You can also catch the games poolside at Red Roof where large screens will be displaying the games as you enjoy daily happy hour and match time specials. Don’t forget to make a reservation by emailing dine@radissonred.com

Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

The Irish Village

Come June 11, both of The Irish Village venues at Al Garhoud and Studio One will be screening the UEFA Euro 2020 action with some amazing deals. As you get in on the action, sip on a pint for Dhs35, or enjoy four bottles of hops for Dhs119 with mates or get a wholesome burger and a chilled pint for just Dhs99.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai: Tel: (0)4 282 4750.

Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai: (04) 241 8444. @theirishvillage

Qube