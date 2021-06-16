We’ve got you covered…

After a long working week, Thursday evening is the perfect excuse to make your way to one of the city’s many restaurants for a post-work drink. As if you needed any more convincing, there are some top deals to enjoy across the city, from two-for-one deals to selected drinks from Dhs23.

Some are probably familiar watering holes, others you might not have heard of.

Here are 30 Thursday happy hour deals in Dubai to kickstart your weekend.

Americano

Speakeasy bar and restaurant Americano is a sure-fire winner for a night (or day) out. It serves up a fantastic happy hour on weekdays from 12pm to 5pm, offering two-for-one on all house beverages including espresso martini’s and Aperol spritz.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. @americanodubai

Apres

If you need a little bit of snow in Dubai, head to Apres bar in Mall of the Emirates for 50 per cent off selected drinks from 8pm until midnight.

Apres, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai happy hour from 8pm. Tel: (04) 341 2575. @apresdubai

Asil

Stunning Arabic-inspired restaurant Asil serves up a range of selected beverages for Dhs30 between 1pm and 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Bag a seat on the terrace for some stunning sunset views.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, happy hour 1pm and 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 520 0055. @asildubai

Atelier M

For amazing views in the heart of the Dubai Marina, head to Atelier M. Enjoy selected drinks from Dhs25.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, happy hour daily from 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 450 7766. @ateliermdubai

Baby Q

Baby Q is the fairly new bar on the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. It occupies the spot formerly held by Q43, but expect a whole new vibe when you pay it a visit. There are tropical hues of pink and green everywhere in the new venue, with plush couches, a cool camouflage design on the ceiling and retro artwork on the walls. A ‘golden hour’ happy hour will run from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Friday, with a 50 percent discount on food, selected beverages and pool.

BABY Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri 4pm to 1am, Sat 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Barasti

Barasti is one of Dubai’s most popular beachside spots and for good reason. Happy hour runs Saturday to Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina Dubai Marina, Dubai, happy hour 5pm to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Bla Bla

JBR’s hot new beach club has one pool, three restaurants and 20 bars so you’ll never be stuck for choice. Happy hour runs every Sunday to Thursday with selected beverages priced at Dhs30. Times vary depending on where you go: Rooftop outdoor 6pm to 8pm; Irish bar and Record Room 5pm to 8pm; The Tent 6pm to 8pm; Back room 7pm to 8pm.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Black Goose

Fantastic alfresco sports bar, Black Goose offers you buy-one-get-one-free on selected house beverages between 5pm to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday. Get your crew together to watch the sports on one of the big screens.

Black Goose, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 315 3861. @blackgoosedubai

Black Tap

Head to popular burger joint Black Tap at Jumeirah Al Naseem for two-for-one house beverages every day. The offer runs between 12pm and 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday and 5pm to 8pm on Thursdays. You might as well grab yourself one of Black Tap’s epic burgers whilst you’re there too.

Black Tap, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 422 9904. facebook.com/BlackTap

Boca

For a causal after-work drink in DIFC, Boca is a great option with a cool central bar and dedicated wine room. It’s happy hour runs from 4.30pm to 7.30pm with house beverages priced at Dhs38.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, happy hour 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bussola

Are you in charge of picking a Thursday night date place? Try Bussola, where if you make it in time for sunset, you’ll get some gorgeous views of the changing sky over the Palm Jumeirah as you sip on some happy hour beverages, priced at Dhs32 from 4pm to 7pm.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily happy hour 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Flair 5

Ultra-chic outdoor bar Flair 5 has just extended its happy hour, which now runs from 12pm to 8pm with selected drinks and bites for Dhs40.

Fair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 8pm daily. Tel: (04) 372 2395. @flair.5

Garden on 8

For an evening spent feeling like you’re in an English pub garden, visit Garden on 8 in Dubai’s Media One Hotel. Every day from 4pm, you can tuck into one of their delicious pizzas and wash it down with a selected beer for Dhs99. On Tuesdays, a burger and a drink is Dhs99 from 6pm onwards. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm every day.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm until late. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Hoxton

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Lah Lah

Lah Lah at Zabeel House is fast becoming a popular Dubai haunt, with its industrial-meets-botanical decor and relaxed atmosphere. Happy hour runs every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Lah Lah, Fourth Floor, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Onyx Towers, Tower 3, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Lock, Stock & Barrel

When Thursday night is lads night, head to Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR. With pool tables, massive TV screens and awesome music all night you’ll be able to take the edge off a busy working week. Their daily happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with buy-one-get-one-free on selected drinks.

Lock, Stock & Barrelm Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, happy hour Sun to Fri 4pm to 8pm, Sat 2pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Mama Zonia

You’re always in for a treat if you head to Pier 7 with its stunning views of Dubai Marina. Check out luxe jungle-themed bar Mama Zonia for a cool setting. You can enjoy 50 per cent off selected beverages between 4pm and 8pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 240 4747.

McGettigans JLT

McGettigan’s is the place to go for a fuss-free evening and top Irish craic. There’s a dedicated sports section so you could get a round of pool in as you catch up on the week. They know what you need on a Thursday, with an extended happy hour running from 12pm to 9pm offering house drinks from Dhs23.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 8pm 12pm to 9pm, Thursdays. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Nola

Nola is a hugely popular haunt any day of the week, but things seriously step up a notch on a Thursday, drawing in a big post-work crowd. The New Orleans-inspired bar is filled with classic leather couches and intimate seating areas, or you can sit up by the central bar whilst you enjoy their happy hour from 5pm to 8pm every day.

Nola, Armada BlueBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, happy hour 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 8155. nola-social.com

Oeno

Looking for a cute wine bar for a post-work catch up with the girls? Try Oeno in The Westin, where happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm with selected house beverages such as beer, wine and spirits priced at Dhs30.

Oeno, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, happy hour Saturday to Thursday 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. facebook.com/oenodubai

Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Qwerty

If you love a two-for-one deal, you’ll love the happy hour at Media City bar Qwerty. Enjoy two house beverages for the price of one between 5pm and 7pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to 7pm. mediaonehotel.com

Roberto’s

One for the Downtown Dubai city-slickers, Roberto’s has a gorgeous outdoor terrace. The aperitivo offering runs from 4pm to 8pm every day with selected beverages priced from Dhs32 to Dhs35 and delicious ‘chicchetti’ bites priced from Dhs35 to Dhs45.

Roberto’s, Building 1, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 8pm daily. Tel: (04) 386 0066. robertos.ae

SoBe

If you’ve managed to sneak off from work early enough to catch the sunset, SoBe will always tick the sundowner box, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf from its position perched atop W Dubai – The Palm. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, with drinks priced from Dhs35.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 245 5555. sobedubai.com

The London Project

When you’re all about the aesthetics of a restaurant, The London Project will always be a winner with its leafy, botanical vibe and stunning terrace looking out from Bluewaters Island. Selected house beverages and bites are Dhs30 in the happy hour which runs from 4pm to 7pm.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (054) 306 1822. facebook.com/TheLondonProjectDubai

Ting Irie

Ting Irie is all about the chilled out Jamaican vibes and they invite you to come and join them in their fun, funky and colourful restaurant with a daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm.

Ting Irie, Manzil Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai, happy hour 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. instagram.com/tingiriedxb

Treehouse

Treehouse always guarantees great views and great vibes from the awesome terrace, where you can enjoy happy hour on selected beverages with an awesome backdrop of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa. Their happy hour goes on from 6pm to 9pm through the week.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, happy hour 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Twenty Three

Ultra-chic bar and restaurant, Twenty Three is offering selected wine, spirits and beer, priced at Dhs23 during its daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. Hungry? Try the Angus beef sliders or ginger miso chicken bites. Now the weather has cooled down, we recommend bagging a spot on the stunning outdoor terrace, from where you’ll have amazing views of the glittering city.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

UBK

For chilled pub-style vibes, check out longstanding bar and restaurant UBK in JLT. It’s happy hour all day every day, from 12pm to 1am, at UBK with selected house beverages priced from Dhs32, plus selected bottles of red, white, rose and sparkling wine for Dhs99. Every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 5pm, if you bring your four-legged friend, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Wavebreaker

For beachside chills check out Wavebreaker at JBR. From 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday you can enjoy buy-one-get-one on selected beverages. There’s also a new bar bites menu including buffalo chicken wings in signature BBQ sauce and crispy calamari rings. Make sure you head there to catch the sunset, it’s pretty epic.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: Supplied/Facebook