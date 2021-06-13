This might be the perfect time to stay at the seven-star hotel…

For many UAE residents, staying at iconic seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, is on their bucket list. With one of the the priciest room rates in the city, it’s not somewhere you’ll just book on a last-minute whim.

But for a milestone birthday, special anniversary, honeymoon or any other precious occasion – Burj Al Arab will be a staycation you’re not likely to forget in a hurry. With room rates coming in at around Dhs3,600 per night, if you are thinking of booking a stay, you’ll want to make sure its one of the best hotel stays ever.

Right now, the famous hotel has a special staycation offer for UAE residents when they book two nights or more. Not only will you get to stay in one of the iconic regal suites, you’ll get a host of added benefits included in your booking.

The Burj Al Arab Exquisite UAE Staycation offer includes a Burj Al Arab Signature cocktail at Sky View Bar, once per stay; dinner for two at Al Muntaha, once per day; a spa treatment for two (60-minute massage) at the Talise Spa, once per day; and a luxury cabana for two on a full day basis from 8am until 6pm, once per day.

Two nights will set you back upwards of Dhs7,200 for two, but this is a golden opportunity to have a bucket load of extras thrown in. Drinks, dinner, spa treatments and pool days are certain to add up, so you’ll be making a huge saving if you are considering a stay.

The offer is valid for UAE residents until September 30, 2021 and you’ll benefit from the Flexible Cancellation policy when you book direct with Jumeirah.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, valid on stays until September 30. Tel: (0)4 301 7400. jumeirah.com/baastaycation