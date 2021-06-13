This might be the perfect time to stay at the seven-star hotel…

For many UAE residents, staying at iconic seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, is on their bucket list. With one of the the priciest room rates in the city, it’s not somewhere you’ll just book on a last-minute whim.

But for a milestone birthday, special anniversary, honeymoon or any other precious occasion – Burj Al Arab will be a staycation you’re not likely to forget in a hurry. With room rates coming in at around Dhs3,600 per night, if you are thinking of booking a stay, you’ll want to make sure its one of the best hotel stays ever.

Right now, the famous hotel has a special staycation offer for UAE residents when they book two nights or more. Not only will you get to stay in one of the iconic regal suites, you’ll get a host of added benefits included in your booking.

The Burj Al Arab Exquisite UAE Staycation offer includes a Burj Al Arab Signature cocktail at Sky View Bar, once per stay; dinner for two at Al Muntaha, once per day; a spa treatment for two (60-minute massage) at the Talise Spa, once per day; and a luxury cabana for two on a full day basis from 8am until 6pm, once per day.

Two nights will set you back upwards of Dhs7,200 for two, but this is a golden opportunity to have a bucket load of extras thrown in. Drinks, dinner, spa treatments and pool days are certain to add up, so you’ll be making a huge saving if you are considering a stay.

The offer is valid for UAE residents until September 30, 2021 and you’ll benefit from the Flexible Cancellation policy when you book direct with Jumeirah.