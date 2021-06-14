Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still. Even after a trying year, it’s ever-evolving, and new venues are popping up all the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2021. Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated.

The rest of 2021 is shaping up to be a good year….

Asia Asia Business Bay

A new Asia Asia is opening in Dubai’s Business Bay in December 2021. Spanning across 750 sqaure metres, the new Asia Asia will seat 500 people. Much like the original outpost, which has Dubai Marina views from its Pier 7 terrace, the next location will offer both dining room and al fresco options, overlooking the Dubai Canal. Asia Asia Business Bay will offer semi-private lounges, DJ booth, bar, dining area and a sushi bar from its Grand Millennium Hotel location.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Business Bay, opens December 2021. @asiaasiadubai

B018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B018 Dubai (@b018.dxb)

The Dubai export of famed Beirut nightclub announced its plans to open pre-pandemic. The venue has finally broken ground on level 42 of Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. And, the wheels are in motion to create the same unique experience as Lebanon in an entirely new destination. The venue will be split into two parts, a sophisticated cocktail bar, and a moody underground-style club.

B018, Level 42, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, coming soon. @b018.dxb

Caviar Kaspia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caviar Kaspia Dubai (@kaspiadubai)

Famed Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia is set to open an outpost in Dubai’s DIFC in early 2021. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the restaurant is renowned for its top-shelf caviar and smoked fish, alongside other luxury seafood. After seeing images of the other Caviar Kaspia restaurants around the world, we think we can expect a seriously sleek restaurant, well-worthy of DIFC’s luxe dining reputation.

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, DIFC, opening August 2021. chicnonna.com Clay Dubai View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Bahrain (@clay.bahrain) Clay is the name of the new Japanese-Peruvian themed restaurant that is slated to open on Bluewaters Island in October 2021. Clay restaurant currently exists in Bahrain, so we’ve got a good idea of what we can expect for the new venue. The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is also the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago. The dishes combine flavours and inspiration from both cultures.

Factory by McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s is the lively bunch of bars and restaurants, favoured for its good old Irish charm, great happy hour deals and live music. Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest one opening at the soon-to-open Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel. It’s described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, opening later in 2021. hilton.com

February 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by February 30 Dubai (@february30dubai)

No, we are not talking about just a date. February 30 is the name of the new restaurant and beach club concept set to open at West Beach. There’s not too much information about it just yet, but teaser Instagram posts say that ‘the madness will find you soon’.

Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette (@josettedubai)

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens Q4 2021. @josettedubai

Koyo

Koyo is set to be a slick new Japanese restaurant in Dubai Marina that is brought to you by Solutions Leisure, the team behind Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel and STK. The new restaurant will occupy two floors at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina hotel, and we are promised that it will be a ‘larger than life oriental hotspot that does traditional Japanese culinary and entertainment in a whole new way.’

Koyo, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, opening July 2021. @koyodubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Amo Bistro Del Mare (@lamobistrodelmare)

We don’t yet know much about L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, an Italian ‘upscale seafood restaurant’, but we do know that it’s opening in a very special place – at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club. Watch this space…

McCafferty’s Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village (@mccaffertysjvc)

McCafferty’s is the brand new Irish pub set to open in Circle Mall in JVC very soon. Live music is played seven days a week in the existing McCafferty’s in Donegal, Ireland, so we think we can expect the same in Dubai. Live sports are also a big part of McCafferty’s charm and you can expect to keep up with all the big games at the new Irish pub.

McCafferty’s, Circle Mall in JVC, Dubai, opening soon. @mccaffertysjvc

O Beach Dubai

Export of world famous Ibiza beach club, O Beach Ibiza, O Beach Dubai has announced that it will open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in just a few months’ time, in Autumn 2021. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party. When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics, plus a restaurant, garden and more.

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

PAPA Bar Village

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open in Dubai in 2021. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment.The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

Rhain Steakhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rhainsteakhouse

Rhain Steakhouse is set to open its doors at the Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The new restaurant will boast an open kitchen, meat display, show butcher, live DJ and entertainment. It will be an ‘upmarket steakhouse’ serving up prime cuts of meat that you can choose from a meat display, which will then be flame grilled and carved at your table. As well as steak, the restaurant willl serve salads, sushi, caviar, oysters, poultry and more.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, coming soon…

SushiSamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, however SushiSamba is officially opening in September 2021. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2021. @sushisambadubai

Trader Vic’s Palm Jumeirah

Trader Vic’s is the tropical-inspired collection of restaurants serving up dishes from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia,and Japan. Existing Trader Vic’s venues are open at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Crowe Plaza Dubai, but we’re excited to check out the new one which is set to open at the new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel later in 2021.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, opening later in 2021. hilton.com

West 14th

One of the most long-standing steakhouses in Dubai, West 14th, can be found in front of the Dukes, The Palm hotel with incredible Dubai Marina skyline and beach views. It’s been taken over by Solutions Leisure (who are behind STK, Karma Kafe and more) and is set to be turned into a Mediterranean-style beach bar later on in the year.

West 14th, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening later in 2021…

Images: Social/provided