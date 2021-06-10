Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE…

In the latest travel update for those wishing to travel from India to the UAE, Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced that passenger flights from India will remain suspended until at least July 6, 20201. This is extended from the previous date of June 30, 2021.

There was an announcement on May 4, 2021, by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), that there would be an extension on the suspension of entry of inbound travellers from India on all national and foreign carriers.

Emirates responded to a passenger on Twitter (on June 10), saying “We’re further suspending our flights from India until 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon. If you need help with your booking, DM us your reference number & email address. We’re here to help. Stay safe.”

A May 23 notice on the Travel Updates page of the Emirates website says that ‘passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. ‘ Currently, this notice still says that the suspension of flights to India is valid until June 30, so it’s best to call the airline directly if you intend on travelling.

This statement also outlined that ‘UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19 protocols will be exempt for travel.’

Emirates advised those who have already purchased flight tickets to or from India to the UAE to keep their ticket for a future flight or rebook your flight to a later date (if you choose the latter you’ll need to contact your travel agent or booking office).

If you opt for the ‘keep your ticket’ option, it means you can keep your ticket and fly with Emirates within 36 months from the date of your original booking if you booked your ticket before 1 April 2021 for travel on or before 31 December 2021. Find out more here.

