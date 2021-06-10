Here’s the need-to-know info…

Do I need an alcohol license to drink in Dubai?

Since November 7, 2020, the UAE removed the law which stated anyone consuming alcohol should be in possession of an alcohol license in Dubai. Drinking alcohol without a license is no longer a criminal offence, however you do still need one to purchase and possess alcohol in Dubai.

To purchase or consume alcohol, individuals must still be over the age of 21 and non-Muslim. The process of acquiring an alcohol license used to be long-winded and require many documents. Now however, it’s much simpler to apply.

How do I apply for an alcohol license in Dubai?

All you need to get an alcohol license in Dubai is your Emirates ID. You just need to head into an African + Eastern or MMI store with your ID and the staff will begin the process of your application which takes around four weeks. The cost of the license is Dhs270, but you’ll receive a voucher book to help cover the cost.

Do tourists need a license to purchase alcohol in Dubai?

In order to purchase alcohol from liquor stores in Dubai, tourists can apply for an instant 30-day alcohol license. They’ll just need to visit a store with their passport and Dubai entry stamp. This option is not available to resident visa holders in Dubai.

Can I order alcohol online in Dubai?

Once you receive your license, you’ll also be able to benefit from the Legal Home Delivery service, saving you the time and effort of shopping in store. LegalHomeDelivery.com even offers next-day deliver when you order before 12pm.

There is a minimum order value of Dhs250 (including 30 per cent municipality tax and 5 per cent VAT), plus a Dhs50 delivery fee. Tourists can also use the service on the condition that they present their passport at the time of home delivery.

alcohollicencedubai.com

Images: @cheersathomedxb