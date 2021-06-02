Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it…

Now that the summer season has set in, you may be on the lookout for things to do in Dubai that are indoors to escape the heat. A good idea would be to book yourself tickets to enjoy some concerts, theatre shows and performances in Dubai

From plays by the local theatre groups to comedians jetting into the country to make you laugh, here are some great shows taking place this year to add to your diary.

June

Dance: ANSAF

When: June 11, 2021

Where: Alserkal Avenue, Unit 38

Ansaf is a contemporary dance performance that addresses the prevalence of mediocracy (the average person) in contemporary society in the absence of serious criticism. ⁠The first shows sold out prompting the team to add new shows. Few tickets are left for June 11 and can be bought here for Dhs105 per person.

ANSAF, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 38, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @simaperformingarts

Theatre: Woman and Scarecrow

When: June 16 to 19, 2021

Where: The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates

The show is about an unnamed woman as she lies on her deathbed. As the time ticks away, she reflects on the highs and lows of her life, her children and her wayward husband. Holding off death is an ambiguous character, called Scarecrow, who is accompanying her on this journey offering a bit of comfort and recrimination in equal measure. Get your tickets before they sell out.

Woman and Scarecrow, The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, from June 16 to 19, 7pm (doors open), Dhs100 per person. malloftheemirates.com

Theatre: Peter Pan Themed Ballet

When: June 18, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

From films to musicals, J.M. Barrie’s enchanting story Peter Pan has been portrayed in many ways and this June, award-winning dance school in Dubai – Turning Pointe is presenting it through ballet. Expect colourful costumes and poignant movement during the one-hour performance. Ticket prices start from Dhs130.

Peter Pan Themed Ballet, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Music: Fête de la Musique

When: June 19, 2021

Where: Alliance Française Dubai

On summer solstice day which is on June 19, music lovers can catch a music festival held at Alliance Française Dubai in Oud Metha. Expect a wide range of music spanning from classical to jazz and even Arabic. The event is free and open to all ages.

Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, June 19, free but registrations needed. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Concert: The Queen Experience

When: June 24 and 25, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. On June 24 and 25 the QE2 will be rocking to life with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Stand-up comedy: 25 years of laughs with The Laughter Factory

When: June 24, 25, 30, July 1 and 2.

Where: Various locations

Looking to have a good laugh with mates? The Laughter Factory comedy club is celebrating 25 years with a line-up of comedians. Mike Marino, Mike Rice and Corey Michaelis will be performing this month at several locations around Dubai. Tickets cost Dhs160 per person. Get more details here.

25 years of laughs with The Laughter Factory, various locations around Dubai. Tel: (0)50 878 6728. thelaughterfactory.com

Theatre: The Accused

When: June 24 to 26, 2021

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

After a sold-out performance of Holmes and Watson by Jeffery Archer, H72 Productions is taking on The Accused by the same playwright. The performance gets the audience involved as the drama unfolds on stage. The scene – a tense courtroom drama. You will have to decide if Dr Sherwood murdered his wife. Was Jennifer Mitchell his mistress? Which of his alibis should you believe? At the end of the trial, you will be invited to deliver the verdict: guilty or not guilty. Once the choice is made, the play will continue based on your decision – meaning there will be two different endings to the play based on your verdict. Only then will you finally discover the truth.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Festival: Drama Fest 2021

When: June 27 to July 3

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

This festival is for the children in your family and the actors themselves are children. It spans seven days and is packed with full-length plays, short films and more. Tickets will go live soon and are priced at just Dhs25.

Drama Fest 2021, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @liveathive

Digital Art: Being Van Gogh

When: Throughout June

Where: Theatre of Digital Art

Apart from being surrounded by Dutch artist, Vincent Van Gogh’s stunning artwork in a digital format, there will be a multimedia experience about the most productive period of his life when he moved to Arles in the South of France. It is based on the hundreds of letters that Van Gogh penned to his brother Theo Van Gogh, so there is no fiction involved. The experience will begin with a short one-man play before moving on to immersing you with the artist’s works of art and video clips of the ‘artist’ speaking to the audience as if he is talking to this brother. Tickets for the performance cost Dhs100 per adult and Dhs50 per child.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, starting May 20, Dhs100 per adult, Dhs50 per child. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

August

Theatre: Scary Bad

When: August 5 to 7

Where: The Junction

While the name and the poster look like something out of a horror movie, it’s actually a horror-comedy. The play follows a group of childhood friends as they play a weekend getaway to a lake house in the woods. However, as they try to escape the stresses of day to day life, they come across something more sinister. The play pokes fun at the cliches that make horror movies scary bad. Oooh…

Scary Bad, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

September

Concert: MAMMA MIA!

When: September 13 to 22, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

Another performance Abba fans don’t want to miss. MAMMA MIA! is coming to the Dubai Opera this September as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 22 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999. It is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island Idyll. Expect a truly heart-warming story paired with the wonderful music of ABBA. Tickets start from Dhs295 and can be bought on the Dubai Opera website.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Concert: Abba Reunion

When: May 26 to 28, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai for two nights, on May 27 and 28 taking place onboard the world-famous QE2 ship which is docked in Port Rashid. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

