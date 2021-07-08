When three hours just isn’t enough…

You never need to travel far for happy hour deals in Dubai – but not all happy hours are created equal. If you’re planning on settling in for the long haul, pull up a stool at one of Dubai’s longest happy hours, where you can score discounted drinks for up to 12 hours.

Apres

If you need a little bit of snow in Dubai, head to Apres bar in Mall of the Emirates for 50 per cent off selected drinks from 8pm until midnight.

Apres, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai happy hour from 8pm. Tel: (04) 341 2575. @apresdubai

Claw BBQ

If you’re watching your wallet this weekend, head to Claw BBQ in Souk Al Bahar, where you can get selected wines, bottled beers and spirits from Dhs27, and a range of draught beers and mixed drinks from Dhs31.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, happy hour every day from 12pm until 7pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

Hoxton

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Their happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel,Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Lucky Voice

When Happy Hour is in full swing at Lucky Voice, drinks start at Dhs30 a pop. You’ll have six hours to enjoy the special offers on Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, and four hours from Saturday to Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Fri 2pm to 8pm, Sat to Thu 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Nara Pan Asian

This JLT hotspot is known for its lively weekend brunches and mod-Asian menu, but it also delivers an epic happy hour deal each day. From noon until 8pm, enjoy selected draught and bottled beers, house spirits, wine and cocktails from Dhs20.

Nara Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Cluster A, Lake Level, JLT, daily noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. naradxb.com

Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has just reopened its doors. With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, this ground-floor spot is the perfect casual hangout venue. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. Oh, and there’s an eight-hour happy hour that runs Saturday to Wednesday with 50 percent off selected beverages. On Thursdays and Fridays the same deal runs from 12pm to 6pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

The Duck Hook

This cosy gastropub in the Dubai Hills Golf Club offers special deals on selected beers, wines and spirits between 3pm and 8pm, with prices starting at Dhs33.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 3pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

The Grandstand Bar

Happy hour is an all-day affair at this Bur Dubai sports bar. Enjoy two-for-one on selected drinks and bar snacks this month, where you can catch all your favourite matches on seven screens.

The Grandstand Bar, Park Regis Kris Kin, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: 800 7171. parkregiskriskin.ae

The Pangolin

If you haven’t yet been to The Pangolin, make sure it’s on your must-visit list. The Pangolin Dubai is a two-floor hub of well-considered dishes, creative cocktails and comfortable colonial-inspired space. Happy hour runs all day, every day with selected beers priced from Dhs30, bottled beers from Dhs25, wines from Dhs30 and cocktails from Dhs39. Cheers.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Wednesday 7.30am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 7.30am to 1am. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

Trattoria

For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 11am until 7pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs35. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 11am to 7pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

UBK

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32, all day, every day.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com