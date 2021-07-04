Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it…

Now that the summer season has set in, you may be on the lookout for things to do in Dubai that are indoors to escape the heat. A good idea would be to book yourself tickets to enjoy some indoor shows in Dubai.

There’s plenty that has been announced, so here’s a list of the best upcoming plays, musicals, comedy shows and more to add to your diary.

July

Theatre: Just Like That

When: July 8 and 10

Where: The Theatre – Mall of the Emirates

After two sold-out runs in Dubai, multi-award-winning comedy production Just Like That (JLT) is returning for one last time. The play is set in Dubai with a focus on Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT, get it?), showcasing people from different cultures, each with similar problems and circumstances but amazing stories. Expect a clash of perspective, culture, beliefs and more that will shock you, get you laughing and crying as you watch life in modern Dubai unfold live on the stage.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 663 6255. Dhs80 per person. @malloftheemirates

Digital Art: Being Van Gogh

When: Throughout July

Where: Theatre of Digital Art

Learn about the tragic life of the Dutch artist, Vincent Van Gogh while being surrounded by his artwork. The experience focuses on the most productive period of his life when he moved to Arles in the South of France. It is based on the hundreds of letters that Van Gogh penned to his brother Theo Van Gogh, so there is no fiction involved. Tickets for the performance cost Dhs100 per adult and Dhs50 per child.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, starting May 20, Dhs100 per adult, Dhs50 per child. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Music: Sound of Hollywood

When: July 9

Where: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera Big Band is bringing the sounds of Hollywood to the Dubai Opera with talented jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC. Led by Adam Long, the musicians perform popular soundtracks from The Pink Panther, James Bond, Austin Powers and other memorable theme songs. Tickets start from Dhs145 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

The Laughter Factory

When: July 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23

Where: Different locations around Dubai

Three comedians are making their way to Dubai this July to fill your night with pleny of laughter. This month, Joe Larson, Peter Szumowski and female powerhouse, Kandi Abelson are headlining. Want to know more about the comedians? Read about them here and books your tickets here. Tickets cost Dhs160 per person.

The Laughter Factory, several locations around Dubai, July 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. thelaughterfactory.com

August

Theatre: Scary Bad

When: August 5 to 7

Where: The Junction

While the name and the poster look like something out of a horror movie, it’s actually a horror comedy. The play follows a group of childhood friends as they plan a weekend getaway to a lake house in the woods. However, as they try to escape the stresses of day to day life, they come across something more sinister. The play pokes fun at the cliches that make horror movies scary bad. Get your tickets here.

Scary Bad, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Theatre: The Heart of the Matter

When: August 19 to 21

Where: The Junction

This play weaves together different stories in four different languages, all connected by one theme – the heart. Based in London, audience members will witness four different stories: a couple looking back on their marriage, a man who speaks about the surprising consequence of losing a loved one, a child following his controversial passion and a group of women speaking about the different ways one man has impacted their lives.

The Heart of the Matter, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

September

Theatre: The Wolves

When: September 9 to 11, 2021

Where: The Junction

This all-women play follows 11 young girls who are a part of a soccer club called The Wolves as they discuss poignant topics over football rehearsals. Tickets will be available soon.

The Wolves, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Performance: MAMMA MIA!

When: September 13 to 22, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

A performance Abba fans don’t want to miss. MAMMA MIA! is coming to the Dubai Opera this September as part of a UK & International Tour. Expect a truly heart-warming story paired with the wonderful music of ABBA. Tickets start from Dhs295 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: The Queen Experience

When: September 23 and 24, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. On September 23 and 24 the QE2 will be rocking to life with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

October

Rock the Ballet

When: October 8 and 9, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

Pop and ballet are two genres that you would assume can’t share the stage. But at this dance performance, the two are thrown together resulting in a unique display. The young artists have performed on Broadway, starred in films and even performed on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, so a few of them may look familiar to you. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Rigoletto

When: October 11 and 12, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

The Saintt Petersburg Chamber Opera production of ‘Rigoletto’ delivers a different take on this psychological drama, where instead of being a hunchback, the court jester is a sarcastic, witty, and angry man, and not old at all. His hump and mask are nothing but a clownish appearance that he wears only at the Duke’s court. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Meet The Beatles

When: October 28 and 29, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

This authentic tour brings The Beatles to life with classic hits like She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and so many more. Special attention has been paid to the musical instruments, costumes and even Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter to make it all come together. Ticket prices start from Dhs135 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

November

Performance: Abba Reunion

When: November 10 to 13, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai taking place onboard the QE2 ship. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: Dial M for Murder

When: November 22 and 13, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

Dial M for Murder is a 1954 American crime mystery thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and it is coming to the stage at Dubai Opera in November. Tony Wendice is a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot. However, when he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and he goes on the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Expect plenty of suspense and drama as Tony finds himself tangled in the web of his own making. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: MJ History – The Greatest Hits of Michael Jackson

When: November 25 and 26, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Michael Jackson? MJ History is coming to the QE2 in November and it encapsulates the magic of Michael Jackson. The show will be packed with live vocals, costumes, classic Michael Jackson choreography paired with projections and special effects. Expect some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits including I’ll Be There, Can You Feel It, Bad and The Way You Make Me Feel and more. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

​Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

December

Anna Karenina

When: December 2 to 4, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

This performance portrays the drama of a woman being reborn through the art of dance. Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy with a focus on the love triangle between Anna, Karenin and Vronsky. Tickets start from Dhs340 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

