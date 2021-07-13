Discover a range of options aiming to make dining easy…

The plant-based DIY one

Name: The Beet Box

The backstory: This new DIY cook box brand, headed up by hoteliers Aditi, Dean and Katerina who have collectively worked at Jumeirah Hotels, Jumeirah Restaurant Group and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, prides itself on making plant-based meals more accessible and tasty.

The meal plan: Every week you’ll be sent a menu of 100 per cent plant-based meal options to choose from. The kits include recipes and fresh pre-portioned ingredients for things like Korean glass noodle stir-fry’s, BBQ chickpea loaded sweet potato, Moroccan tagine with couscous, hearty curry stew, and lasagna; and options range from two-day kits (for two- three- or four servings) to setups that include a full week of vegan meals.

The best part: Aside from the meals being utterly delicious with easy-to-follow recipes, each kits comes with a Spotify link, so you can scan and listen to a curated playlist as you cook.

The details: Prices starts from Dhs160 for two recipes a week, delivery days Sun to Sat, 8am to noon or 3pm to 9pm. Tel: (058) 123 8700. @thebeetbox.me

The Keto one

Name: Keto by Foxxy

The backstory: Born out of an experiment, Emiliya a.k.a Foxxy trialled a keto diet in 2018 and fell in love with it. After noticing a lack of comfort food options in the market, Foxxy began baking for friends and family. Fast forward two years, the Keto by Foxxy concept has grown to a full meal plan offering.

The meal plan: On this diet, you must keep your carbs low to stay in ketosis. But that doesn’t mean missing out on treats. The plan can be two or three meals plus one snack a day, delivered direct to you on five, six over seven days.

The best part: The creativity involved in making low-carb food delicious is impressive. Turkey mince ‘pizzas’ on courgette beds and loaded with cheese were a positive alternative that we’d happily swap the real thing for.

The details: Prices start from Dhs675 for two meals and a snack for five days. Once booked, an agent will be in touch to organise delivery. ketobyfoxxy.com

The healthy one

Name: Jetlagged Chef

The backstory: As a former aviation employee, Eliza’s love for cooking took off during lockdown. Blending healthy recipes with an Australian twist, Jetlagged Chef (JLC) focuses on fuelling the body rather than punishing or restricting it.

The meal plan: Helping you keep track of your intake, each dish has a scannable barcode which directly links to MyFitnessPal. Customers can tailor the weekly menu to their goals, with lunch and dinner equating to around 1,100 to 1,200 calories. The plan currently includes lunch and dinner, with more options being added soon.

The best part: There’s a strong focus on quality when it comes to the meat and seafood, and JLC doesn’t shy away from proper portions. Each day you’ll get a printout with the exact dietary breakdown of every meal. If you’re looking for an easy way to add more fresh vegetables and controlled healthy dishes into your routine, this is the one for you.

The details: Prices start at Dhs575 for two meals over five days, delivery days are Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Tel: (058) 507 7524. @jetlagged_chef

The protein one

Name: Honest Badger

The backstory: Karate black belt and yogi, Yasmin, created Honest Badger to fill a need for healthy yet indulgent food. The brand loves to play on classics, giving them a healthy twist from scratch within their kitchen. Made fresh, using wholesome ingredients, Honest Badger offers vegan, active vegan, protein and active protein plans, depending on the lifestyle of the client.

The meal plan: For those who like to graze throughout the day Honest Badger will keep you happy. You’ll start with a morning juice and fresh ginger and lemon shot (if you can handle it!). Breakfast is exciting and unpredictable, followed by a snack, lunch, another snack, dinner and a vegan dessert. Our particular plan was designed for people who want to focus on a protein diet.

The best part: You won’t get bored with the variety offered in this meal plan. Opening the box of goodness in the morning becomes something to look forward to. Plus, there’s deliveries every day for those with laser focus on their diet plan. Having a fresh juice in the morning is a refreshing start to the day.

The details: Prices start from Dhs155 per day, deliveries come seven days a week. Tel: (050) 223 4981. honestbadgerfoods.com

The bespoke one

Name: Basiligo

The backstory: An Emirati brand with a focus on building a healthy-eating community, Basiligo delivers across the emirates. You won’t find any preservatives, additives, or MSG in their food, just organic, quality meals to suit your lifestyle.

The meal plan: During a thorough chat with an in-house nutritionist, you’ll discuss your goals and requirements, as well as your likes and dislikes when it comes to nutrition. Your details will be inputted and the nutritionist will suggest the perfect plan to suit your needs. You’ll then be sent the menu for your review, and given the option to swap out any unwanted dishes.

The best part: There’s something to suit everyone, whether you’re keto, paleo, an athlete, or want to enjoy a particular cuisine. We try the Mediterranean plan, which includes varied options from paella to steak. The bespoke aspect is ideal as it eliminates any chance of waste.

The details: Weekly plans start from Dhs400, delivery days are Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (050) 721 8261. basiligo.ae