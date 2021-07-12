Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it as new announcements are made…

Now that the summer season has officially set in, you may be on the lookout for things to do in the capital that are indoors to escape the heat. A good idea would be to book yourself seats to enjoy some indoor performances in Abu Dhabi

A couple of shows have already been announced with more on the way. Here’s a list of What’s On so far to add to your diary.

September

Disney on Ice

When: September 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Go see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and a strong list of characters from Disney including stars from the Frozen and Moana films. Expect soundtracks and catchy classics such as Moana’s How Far I’ll Go, Olaf’s Let it Go and In Summer, Beauty and the Beast’s Tale as Old as Time, Be Our Guest and much more. Tickets are on sale now, via the Etihad Arena ticket line 600 511 115 and via etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net. Prices start from Dhs300 for a family of four. Read more here.

Disney on Ice, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 511 115. yasisland.ae

An Evening With Russell Peters’

When: September 17

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Global stand-up legend, Russell Peters will be returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time in eight years. The comedian is in the capital for one night only and tickets are already on sale. Remember, the comedian has a huge fan base here, so you may want to nab your seats before they sell out. They are available in batches of two and prices start at Dhs195 each. Purchase them here.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Friday September 17, tickets from Dhs195 available in batches of two, three and four. Tel: (600) 511 511, etihadarena.ae

October

Mark Ronson at Semi Permanent Festival

When: October 14 to 16

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat

Semi Permanent is a global design and creativity festival that is bringing some big names and even bigger ideas to the capital. One of the confirmed guests is legendary British music icon Mark Ronson, who will be appearing ‘In Conversation’ and jumping on the decks for a very special DJ set. Read more about the festival here. Sign up to their newsletter here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Semi Permanent, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. semipermanent.com

November

An Evening With Michael McIntyre

When: November 26

Where: Etihad Arena

British comedian Michael McIntyre was supposed to be performing in the capital this month, but the show is now postponed to November 26. It’s a bit of a wait to see the comedian, but the new date will still feature support from another Brit comedy legend, Paul Tonkinson. Expect side-splitting skits, sketches and meandering rage-peppered rants about the trivialities of modern living. If you had tickets already, your seat is secured for the new date. The remaining tickets go on sale today on Monday, July 12.