The best way to cool off this summer…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach free of cost.

So, while brunch may be the standard answer for the question ‘what plans you have this weekend?’, you can now add ‘…get some lengths in’ too.

Here are ten places to enjoy brunch with pool access in Dubai.

Address Sky View

It’s definitely hot out there now and if you’re going to be outside, you need to be within reach of a cold pool. Combine that pool day with a fun pool brunch at The Restaurant, Address Sky View. You’ll get pool access from 10pm to 4pm and the brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs295 for food and soft beverages or Dhs395 for food and house beverages. A DJ will be bringing those party vibes all day in the Glass Garden.

The Restaurant, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Fridays. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Cafe Nikki at Nikki Beach Resort

Away from the livelier antics that take place at Nikki Beach Club, Cafe Nikki’s Seascape lunch is a more laid-back affair. A five-course menu, served to the table, is backed up by a multi-station buffet, where plates are layered with fresh salads, cold cuts of meat, freshly baked bread and pre-prepared seafood including oysters, mussels and giant prawns, showcased on a mountain of ice. Once you’ve had your fill, pop on over to the pool and soak up the last of the evenings sun.

Seascape Lunch, Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 1pm to 4pm, Fridays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs435 house, Dhs655 champagne. Tel: (04) 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com/dubai

Fairmont the Palm

Offering selections of Mediterranean and European-inspired signature dishes, Seagrill Bistro located at Fairmont the Palm will have you digging into sharing seafood platters, market fresh fish, grilled meats while you take in the gorgeous views of the Dubai Marina skyline at their Friday brunch. The restaurant is located right next to the beach – and guests can take advantage of it for free pre and post brunching.

Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, pool and beach access from 10am to 7pm, every Friday, Dhs345 per person soft, Dhs495 per person alcoholic beverages. Tel: (04) 456 3457. palmdining.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

JVC’s party hotspot, FIVE Jumeirah Village, has a Friday brunch deal that will have you reaching for your bikini. Brunch takes place in Soul Street, where you’ll be treated to an around-the-world culinary journey and bottomless house beverages for Dhs299. Live entertainment with afrobeat vibes will help you get the party started. On top of that, guests are invited to join the pool party to keep the party going until late.

NOMAD Brunch by Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

La Piscina

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco candy-themed brunch every Saturday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set your back Dhs250, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Saturday, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Missippi’s

Missippi’s Friday pool brunch runs every Friday. Between 1pm and 4pm it’s Dhs299, or from 1pm to 6pm it’s Dhs399 for unlimited selected house beverages and brunch food, such as salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat & veggie options.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm Dhs299, 1pm to 6pm Dhs399. @missippisdxb

Nikki Beach

Rosé Saturday is the lively pink-themed brunch party hosted at Nikki Beach every Saturday. It runs from 1pm until 4pm, with the three-hour package coupled with live entertainment, poolside beats and Mediterranean dishes. Brunch prices start from Dhs265 for the soft package, Dhs395 for house and Dhs465 for cocktails.

Nikki Beach Club, Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs265 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs465 cocktails. Tel: (04) 376 6290. Nikkibeach.com

The Penthouse

The Penthouse hosts a pool party brunch every Friday. For girls it’s Dhs250, and guys it’s Dhs350, which includes unlimited drinks and a lunch platter between 1pm and 4pm. To keep you cool, there’s access to the chilled pool and plenty of Marina views to enjoy from the sun-soaked terrace.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Fridays, from Dhs250. thepenthouse.co

Wet Deck

Palm Sugar Brunch takes place every Friday at the Wet Deck. The buffet, which stretches along the length of the poolside, brimming with stations of lamb chops, beef brisket, colourful burgers, tender ribs and super-stretched hot dogs – it’s a meat-lover’s dream. There’s also a nacho station with guac made fresh in front of you, towers of tortilla chips and gooey melted cheese. Drinks include large jars of refreshing fruity cocktails, sparkling is included as standard, and cheerful waiters distribute bottles of beer directly to the beds.

Palm Sugar Pool Brunch, The WET Deck, W the Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs395. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity hosts a Summer Brunch every Friday and Saturday poolside that includes unlimited food and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs299 for ladies

and Dhs349 for the guys and access to the pool starts at 10am. Better be there early to grab a sun lounger before they’re all taken though.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents inclusive of unlimited food and beverages. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae