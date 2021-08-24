So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in Dubai this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

2021

The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle

Opening: September 2021

Jumeirah Village Circle expands its hospitality options with the launch of a brand new hotel in the community. The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle is pipped to open in September 2021, with 491 guest rooms and suites. The four-star hotel promises an expansive swimming pool, spa, gymnasium and sundeck, as well as some exciting dining concepts.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Opening: October 2021

Located on the prime stretch of the Deira Islands waterfront, the beachfront family resort, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is a joint venture between Nakheel and Centara.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Opening: December 2021

25hours One Central will be the first UAE outpost of the eclectic 25hours chain, which has 13 European hotels including Paris, Munich and Vienna. With a motto that states quite simply, ‘come as you are’, the brand adopts an edgy glamping-meets-luxury-hotel vibe. You’ll find it in the upcoming Dubai Future District, situated in the open space behind the Museum of the Future. With 423 rooms available, you’ll be able to choose from five different themes; Bedouin, Glamping, Farmstay, Artist Village or the Hakawati suite.

NH Dubai The Palm

Opening: December 2021

NH Dubai The Palm, part of the same group as Anantara Hotels, is set to open this December, and judging by the renders, it looks stunning. The 533-room hotel will be found in the futuristic-looking Seven Tides development, on the west-facing part of the trunk. NH Dubai The Palm promises to add new hotspots to the area, including a sports bar, rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool which aims to become the ultimate sunset spot.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Opening: Q4 2021

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has announced the opening of a brand new hotel in Dubai. The location will be pretty unique, as the hotel has been built on Dubai’s World Islands. The new resort will be the first hotel in ‘South America’ on the World Islands.

Dubai EDITION

Opening: Q4 2021

After the success of Abu Dhabi EDITION the stylish boutique-style property by Marriott is opening a second UAE hotel in Dubai. Located in Downtown Dubai, Dubai EDITION will have 258 guest rooms, 15 suites and four restaurants, set to be managed by a ‘prestigious chain’. You’ll find it in close to Fountain Street and The Dubai Mall.

The Royal Atlantis

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open at some point in 2021. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Langham Place by Omniyat

Mater developer Omniyat will be opening a luxury hotel in Burj Khalifa District, Downtown Dubai. Langham Place is the developer’s first luxury city hotel, offering 167 guests rooms plus a number of serviced residential apartments. The property promises views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, when it opens its doors later this year.

Paramount Tower Hotel & Residences Dubai

The sister property to Damac’s Paramount Hotel, Paramount Tower, is due to open next year, close to Business Bay Metro Station. The 63-storey tower will have a hotel between levels 15 and 25, with the rest reserved for residents. It will also have a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views of the Burj area, restaurants and lounges, fitness and wellness centre, luxury spa, fitness and wellness centre when it opens.

Legoland Hotel

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the home of Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and of course Legoland, will become home to the Middle East’s first Legoland hotel in 2020. The hotel, which is set to have 250 lego-themed rooms, will feature a castle play area and a disco elevator within the resort. Set to open in the last quarter of this year, a first-look render has revealed a candy-coloured exterior surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns.

Corinthia Hotel Meydan Beach Dubai

Making its mark on the popular shores of Jumeirah Beach Residence, Corinthia Hotel Meydan Beach is set to be the tallest building in JBR. Located just next door to Rixos Premium, the new property will be home to 360 rooms and suites. There’s a multi-level cascading pool area in the centre court of the hotel, leading down onto the beach.

Portofino Family Hotel

Portofino Hotel will be a deluxe five star family-only hotel on Main Europe island of The World Islands and is the first in the region to operate and cater exclusively to families. The 451-room hotel has been designed in a traditionally European style, with every room offering a sea view. The hotel was originally on track to open at the end of 2019 but has since been pushed to 2021.

2022

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Opening: February 2022

Beachside hotel Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, was due to open in September 2020, however has now been pushed back to February 2022, and will open on the main trunk of Palm Jumeirah. Along with stunning ocean-view rooms, the hotel’s exciting selling point is the food and beverage offering. Many of the city’s popular haunts will be setting up shop in the new property. You’ll find a brand new Trader Vic’s (and Trader Vic’s Beach Bar), a new concept by McGettigan’s, CLAW BBQ, Jones the Grocer and Barfly.

Address Harbour Point

Address Harbour Point will be a two-tower hotel and serviced apartment property in Dubai Creek Harbour. The first tower will have 66 storeys while the second will be 55 storeys tall, with 14 floors reserved for hotel guests, offering a total of 202 rooms. The development will be close to the Dubai Creek Tower which, once complete in 2021, will be the tallest structure in the world.

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

Mandarin Oriental Wasl Tower

The second Mandarin Oriental property to reach Dubai will be located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 63 storey property will feature 257 rooms, suites and serviced apartments. It is said to have been designed to ‘reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage’. According to Mandarin Oriental’s corporate website, included in the restaurant and bar offering will be ‘a lively rooftop sky bar with citywide views, a signature dining experience, an all-day dining venue, a poolside bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge, a club lounge, a cigar room and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop’.

The Dorchester

Located in Business Bay, this will be the most modern Dorchester property in the famed hotel chain’s collection. The futuristic design has two interlocking (Tetris style) towers, a residential section with 39 apartments and a large rooftop pool. The ultra-luxury property is now expected to open in 2022.