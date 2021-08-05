Get more bang for your buck…

Brunches are a bonafide Dubai pastime, but if you’ve had enough of the standard 1pm to 4pm timescales, an evening brunch might be just what you’re looking for. There are plenty on in Dubai for every day of the week, so round up your crew and start that party later.

Weekdays (Sun to Thurs)

Publique

Ski-inspired bar Publique runs a three-hour brunch from Sunday to Thursday. Dishes include belly-warming alpine-inspired things such as onion tart and chicken croquettes. For mains, it’s a cheese and meat lover’s dream, with your choice of raclette, fondue or pierrade, plus desserts. Pick your three-hour slot from noon until closing time.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays to Wednesdays, three hour slot of your choice, Dhs295 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Soho Beer Garden

Soho Beer Garden’s Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, priced at Dhs225 per person, inclusive of a three-course meal with British classics such as ‘bangers and mash’ and fish and chips, plus free-flowing beverages. The spacious beer garden venue is covered up for the summer with a huge tent so you can keep cool.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Wednesday

La Mezcaleria

Beautiful Mexican rooftop lounge La Mezcaleria is bringing you those brunch vibes every Wednesday evening. From 9pm to 12am you sip on free-flowing soft drinks and enjoy food for Dhs160, or opt for the wine and beer package with food for, priced at Dhs230. For spirits, cocktails and Prosecco included, it’s Dhs320.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, Wednesdays, 9pm to 12am, priced from Dhs160. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Thursday

Jazz @ Pizza Express

If there’s one restaurant that has stood the test of Dubai time, it’s got to be Jazz @ Pizza Express. Here, you’ll find live music courtesy of John Legend-style singer and pianist Sean Lipsey on Fridays from 8.30pm. Of course, there’s no forgetting the endlessly popular Stage Brunch which takes place every Thursday night from 8pm to 11pm, with hearty Italian dishes, free-flowing drinks and live music to keep you entertained all night.

Jazz @ Pizza Express, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Friday

Baby Q

Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel has a Friday evening brunch with unlimited drinks and selected food from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs250. There’s also 50 per cent off food and beverages in its daily happy hour which extends right through the weekend, from 5pm to 8pm.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250, Fridays. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Hi Five

This little bar offers a stellar evening brunch deal on a Friday night priced at just Dhs199 for free-flowing house drinks and a three-course meal. It runs from 6pm to 9pm or 9pm to midnight, so pick your slot and get going.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays, 6pm to 9pm or 9pm to midnight, Dhs199. Tel: (0)55 537 7714. @hifivedxb

Palm Bay

If you’re around the Palm Jumeirah area (and even if you’re not) head to tropical-inspired Club Vista Mare bar, Palm Bay from 6pm to 9pm. Here you can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks including wine, cocktails and spirits and a sharing plater piled up with nachos, BBQ wings, quesadillas, empanadas and more for Dhs200. To add beer it’s Dhs250, or to include bubbles it’s Dhs300.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Dubai, 6pm to 9pm, Fridays, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Saturday

Sui Mui

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, there’s a great Saturday evening Asian brunch named ‘Pho Real’ which takes place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui every Saturday evening from 6pm to 10pm. Food is served buffet-style so make sure to go with an appetite, before feasting on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, BBQ short ribs, curries and so much more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Images: Social/Provided