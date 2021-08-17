Protect your pooch's paws with these pet-friendly indoor spots in Dubai

Because they really are our best friends…

The weather is neither pet nor human-friendly at the moment. But, that doesn’t mean you have to stay home and spend time with your pup as there are several pet-friendly spots in Dubai that allow you to chill with your dog indoors.

Here are some indoor, air-conditioned places you can take your dog in summer.

Pet-friendly indoor spots in Dubai

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown welcomes all four-legged friends, to join their hoomans for a getaway with rates starting from Dhs450 for a standard room. When you arrive, you and your pet will be greeted with a welcome pet pack that consists of an array of treats for your pet to devour during their stay. Toys will be provided, too. In your room, there will be an eco-friendly pet bed waiting for your pet to ensure he gets a purr-fect night sleep.

Hotel Indigo, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, until 20 Oct 2021, prices starting from Dhs450 per night. Tel: (0)4 210 2222. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Just Vegan

Just Vegan is located in a villa in Jumeira and welcome pets in its indoor space. The private dining restaurant offers up a variety of vegan dishes and they have water bowls for the furry family members. You can bring in your own food for your pet so you don’t have to be stared at by puppy eyes as you tuck into your healthy meal.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Kave

Zero waste upcycle cafe, Kave, doesn’t just allow dogs, they live for dogs. Make their day and bring your furry friend along to one of their workshops or for some (delicious) pho. They even have a special menu for dogs to enjoy lunch too.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (055) 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

My Second Home

As the world’s largest indoor dog park, this pet resort is very popular with puppy parents. The space is equivalent to 18 tennis courts, two-thirds of which are inside and include an indoor play area, two swimming pools and a boarding suite.

My Second Home, Plot No 597-631, Dubai Investment Park-2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 881 8002. mysecondhomedubai.com

Petsville

Petsville opened the UAE’s first indoor water park, Aqua Pawk, for dogs last year and it’s a great place for pups to cool down. The water is chlorine-free, temperature-controlled and safe and gentle on your dogs’ skin. Judging by the photos of the pups faces on Petsville’s Instagram account, they absolutely love it.

Petsville Dubai, 29b street Al Quoz, Opposite Galadari Driving School, Tel: 056 310 5510. petsville.ae

Radisson Red

The Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes pets in its hotel and restaurants, and the best news is there’s no extra charge. Prices start from Dhs309 for a standard room. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant OUIBar + Terrace also welcomes pets, so you don’t have to leave them locked up in the room during your stay. Let them know you are bringing your furry family member along, so they can prepare the room with a doggy bed and food bowl.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, prices start from Dhs309. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Reform Social & Grill (The Lakes)

This popular British gastropub is a nice option for pups and their owners as they have a grass area where pets can run around and make new friends. Now that it’s summer, the venue has been enclosed with air conditioners added in. Plus, the food is great and they even have a special food menu for paw pals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Social Company

Located at one of the city’s top pet-friendly neighbourhoods, The Greens, pet owners can bring their dogs to Social Company in Zabeel House by Jumeirah. There will be other fur babies they can play with and all good pups will be rewarded with treats and water.

Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Monday 7am to 10.30pm, Tue to Fri 7am to 11:30pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com W Dubai – The Palm When you stay at five-star resort, W Dubai – The Palm, your dog is treated like a VIP (Very Important Pooch) where, they’ll receive a lovely welcome pack with a bowl, bed and toy. There is a special menu for your fur family too! Heads up: there is an 18kg weight limit for dogs, and you’ll need to pay an extra Dhs400 for your stay. W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, Dubai. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

