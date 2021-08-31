We apologise to your bank balance in advance…

The UAE seems to be taking serious steps to improve its e-commerce offering for residents in the country. More and more of our favourite global brands are beginning to launch dedicated websites that deliver to the Middle East, meaning that you don’t have to miss out on getting your fashion fix.

Here are some of our favourite fashion brands that deliver to Dubai.

Ounass

For all your luxury purchases and must-have designer items, Ounass can deliver straight to your door within two-hours in some cases. The ‘home of luxury’ is ideal for last minute gifts, or treat-yourself pieces just in time for the weekend.

ounass.ae

Zara

The Spanish fashion house launched a website that delivers to the United Arab Emirates over the summer. Home delivery is charged at Dhs25 or free for orders over Dhs200, and will take between three and five business days depending on your location. You can also collect for free from your local Zara store or a drop point of your choice for Dhs25. You can also return your item for free, via the store, home collection or drop-off point. Exchanges are not available, so you’ll need to return for free and re-order if you need to change the size.

zara.com

H&M

Global high street brand, H&M, also launched an e-commerce site to target the UAE this. Residents in Dubai can order from the website and expect to receive their package within one to two business days for Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or one to three days for other emirates. Home delivery is Dhs20 or free for orders over Dhs99, but you can also click and collect from your local store. You can also return or exchange your products in-store or online – check the website for further details.

ae.hm.com

Namshi

Homegrown concept Namshi has become the Middle East’s number one online fashion store since launching in 2011. The website stocks popular labels including Nike, Missguided, Topshop, Puma and Forever 21 as well as many more lesser known brands. The platform offers same day delivery in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi if the order is placed before 8am (except on Fridays). You can return or exchange your items via Namshi’s courier who will come within two days of you notifying the company.

en-ae.namshi.com

ASOS

Online fashion giant ASOS dominates the UK market for fast clothing delivery, but also reaches the rest of the world. Whether you’re looking to save or splurge, go for a big name brand or own-label, ASOS has it all. Delivery normally take around a week, but its always best to order sooner rather than later in case of any hold-ups.

asos.com

Next

Next, the British brand which caters to women, men, kids and homewares, has an online store which delivers to the UAE. Next’s website also carries a selection of other big name brands including Ted Baker, Missguided, Adidas and Nike. Delivery takes five working days and is charged at Dhs20 per order, or free for orders over Dhs120. Refunds are possible either via collection or drop off at a fee of Dhs25.

next.ae

Clarks

British shoemakers, Clarks, has just launched its e-commerce brand in the UAE. Residents can now browse and purchase from the new regional site, with free delivery on orders over Dhs299. Delivery will reach you between two to three days, with the full collection available on the new platform.

clarksstores.ae

Victoria’s Secret

Women’s loungewear brand, Victoria’s Secret, delivers for Dhs20 or for free on orders over Dhs99. It’s a speedy service, and you can expect to receive your order within one to three business days. Click and collect is also available within one to two days from your local store. To return or exchange your products in-store or online, check the website.

victoriassecret.ae

L’usturalia

Brand new e-com store L’usturalia offers access to chic Australian and New Zealand brands in Dubai. Customers can browse a growing number of brands all in one place, with same day delivery in Dubai.

lusturalia.com

Beach City

Can’t find anything you like in the mall? Beach City carries all the poolside chic outfits you’ve seen on Instagram models in Ibiza and Mykonos – and you can get your hands on pieces you wouldn’t really find anywhere else in the city. Delivery via Fetchr costs Dhs20 and if you order before 5pm, you’ll receive your package the next day (except Friday). For those last minute purchases, you can also get same day delivery if you order by midday. You can even collect your package from the warehouse, but payment needs to be made online first. Returns are free within a seven-day window and will be collected by courier.

beachcity.ae

VogaCloset

UK-based VogaCloset is an online-only fashion store that caters to bringing runway looks for women, men, and children to fashion enthusiasts in the Middle East. They stock over 400 brands including British e-tailers Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing as well as international brands NastyGal, Little Mistress, and NLY Eve. There’s a cash on delivery payment option (additional fees apply), and shipping starts from USD11 (around Dhs40). Returns are also allowed within 14 days of receiving your order and payment will be returned back to your card if you used it during your purchase, or as credit stored on your account if you opted to pay on delivery.

vogacloset.com

Shein

When you have those days where you ‘hate everything in your wardrobe’ Shein can help you refresh it with products starting from Dhs15. Delivery via Aramex takes between three and seven days. You’ll get free shipping if your order is over Dhs110 and returns are granted within 15 days of receipt but the payment will be given back as credit.

shein.com

PrettyLittleThing

British retailer PrettyLittleThing has available to buy through VogaCloset for a while, however it now delivers direct to the UAE. Standard international delivery costs £6.99 (Dhs30) and will take between five and 10 business days to arrive. The website offers a large selection of women’s clothing, aimed at the 20’s and 30’s age group.

prettylittlething.com

The Dubai Mall on Noon.com

The Dubai Mall has launched a partnership with Noon.com to take their shopping services online. Brands available include Adidas, Billabong, Guess, Miniso, Reebok, Seafolly, Sharaf DG, Steve Madden and more.

noon.com

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter is a premier online luxury fashion destination for women with brands including Gucci, Chloe, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Prada, and Stella McCartney. If you’re looking for menswear, there’s also Mr Porter.

net-a-porter.com

Images: Facebook