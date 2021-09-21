Early bird tickets are now on sale!

CHICAGO, the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history is making its way to Dubai in 2022. The musical has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy and is one musical you need to see.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for All That Jazz as the musical is running at the start of the month from January 5 to 15. What a great way to start the new year!

If you want to see the performance, head to the Dubai Opera website to snap up your tickets as they are already on sale. Prices start from just Dhs295 per person.

So, what is CHICAGO all about?

The musical is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s. It follows the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she decides to dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly. She does this by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Some of the sexy, sassy scores include the show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.

The International musical sensation is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live in association with Barry and Fran Weissler. The production stars some famous names including Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes playing Roxie Hart, West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn, leading West End star Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly and Joel Montague as Amos Hart.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 36 countries worldwide and in a number of languages including English, German, Spanish, Russian, Italian, French, Japanese, Korean and more.

It has been seen by an estimated 33 million people and has been performed over 32,500 times.

There is an early bird offer for one week only starting tonight. So, you can receive 10 per cent off VIP and Platinum Tickets (no promo code needed!). Head to the Dubai Opera website right now to take advantage of this offer and secure your tickets.

CHICAGO The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. From Jan 5 to 15, 2022. Ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Featured image: Jeremy Daniel (first two images left to right) and Catherine Ashmore/CHICAGO The Musical

