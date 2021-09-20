Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still. Even after a trying year, it’s ever-evolving, and new venues are popping up all the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2021. Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated.

The rest of 2021 is shaping up to be a great year….

Asia Asia Business Bay

A new Asia Asia is opening in Dubai’s Business Bay in December 2021. Spanning across 750 sqaure metres, the new Asia Asia will seat 500 people. Much like the original outpost, which has Dubai Marina views from its Pier 7 terrace, the next location will offer both dining room and al fresco options, overlooking the Dubai Canal. Asia Asia Business Bay will offer semi-private lounges, DJ booth, bar, dining area and a sushi bar from its Grand Millennium Hotel location.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Business Bay, opens December 2021. @asiaasiadubai

B018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B018 Dubai (@b018.dxb)

The Dubai export of famed Beirut nightclub announced its plans to open pre-pandemic. The venue has finally broken ground on level 42 of Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. The wheels are in motion to create the same unique experience as Lebanon in an entirely new destination. The venue, slated to open in October 2021, will be split into two parts, a sophisticated cocktail bar, and a moody underground-style club.

B018, Level 42, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, opening October 2021. @b018.dxb

Caviar Kaspia

Famed Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia is officially set to open an outpost in Dubai’s DIFC in October. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the restaurant is renowned for its top-shelf caviar and smoked fish, alongside other luxury seafood. Serving up lunch and dinner, Caviar Kaspia Dubai will have a restaurant, plus a bar, lounge and terrace. We’re promised intimate and inviting interiors with classic elements blended with modern aesthetics.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am, opening October. kaspiadubai.com

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, DIFC, opening August 2021. chicnonna.com

Clay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Bahrain (@clay.bahrain)

Clay is the name of the new Japanese-Peruvian themed restaurant which is slated to open in Bluewaters around mid-November. Clay restaurant currently exists in Bahrain, so we’ve got a good idea of what we can expect for the new venue. The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is also the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, mid-November 2021…

Factory by McGettigan’s

Palm Jumeirah is soon set to welcome its very own McGettigan’s and (a Trader Vic’s too). Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest venue of the long-standing Irish bar chain opening at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel, however the opening date is yet to be confirmed. Factory by McGettigan’s is described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, coming soon…

February 30

February 30 is the name of the brand new beach club and restaurant that is set to open on popular Palm Jumeirah destination West Beach in October. Renders of the new venue show it to have more of a sultry edge than some of its West Beach neighbours, with a red, black and white colour scheme and a cool circular bar out on the sand. Watch this space…

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2021. @february30dubai

Float

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOAT Dubai (@floatdubai)

If you’ve spent the last year or so missing dancing the night away in a massive club, there’s not too much longer to wait. Float is the huge new outdoor club opening aboard the QE2 ship. And, when we say huge, we really mean it.

Float, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, opening soon. @floatdubai

Hola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hola Dubai (@holarooftop)

Inspired by the islands of Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca, Hola Dubai is a stunning rooftop bar located atop Meydan Hotel. The beautiful venue has been finished in white stone tiles and pretty pink faux flowers. Opening in late September, the venue is ideal for the winter months, with plenty of outdoor seating overlooking the Meydan Race Course.

Hola Dubai, Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, opening soon. @holarooftop

Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette (@josettedubai)

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens Q4 2021. @josettedubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Amo Bistro Del Mare (@lamobistrodelmare)

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, an Italian restaurant offering prime seafood, will open its doors later this year. Dubai Harbour will be home to the most advanced cruise terminal and the biggest marina in the region, so you can expect a nautical influence in the waterfront restaurant. The restaurant’s interiors will have terrazzo-style tiles, and floor to ceiling glass windows to offer views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline. Inspired by southern Italy, the spot will showcase the best of Italian seafood, amongst rows of berthed yachts.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, opening winter 2021. @lamobistrodelmare

Loren

Throwback in style to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s at Loren. The restaurant, which will sit above yet-to-open beach club SĀN in front of SEVEN Palm on West Beach. Slated to open late December, the venue will serve up refined Italian-style coastal dining and a chic setting.

Loren, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening late December…

O Beach Dubai

Export of world famous Ibiza beach club, O Beach Ibiza, O Beach Dubai is slated to open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in Autumn 2021. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party. When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics.

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

PAPA Barvillage

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open very soon in Dubai. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment. The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

SĀN

SĀN is set to be a gorgeous new beach club slated to open late December on West Beach in front of SEVEN Palm. It’s described as a ‘culinary experience, beach destination and soul retreat’. It has a distinctly understated Mediterranean vibe and looks like an ultra chic place to hang out.

SĀN, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, slated to open late December…

SushiSamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, however SushiSamba is officially opening in September 2021. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4 2021. @sushisambadubai

The London Project

Loved for its botanical and Instagrammable interiors and cool cocktails, The London Project has firmly cemented itself as a firm Bluewaters Island favourite in Dubai. In March 2022 a second outpost is set to open in Marina Walk, Dubai Marina. The huge new venue will have brand new licensed concepts across three floors. Each concept promises to deliver something beyond a bar or a restaurant, through theatre, entertainment and more.

The Park

The Park is set to be brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The Bull&Roo concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in.

The Park, JLT, opening Q4 2021.

The Guild

The Guild in DIFC promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai. Bull&Roo has signed on for the mammoth project, which was conceived by managing director Tom Arnel. Spanning 15,000 square feet, The Guild in DIFC will bring together eight homegrown food concepts under one roof, creating a gourmet collective with a giant dining room at its heart.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening Q1 2022. icdbrookfieldplace.com Ula View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ula Dubai (@uladxb) A new Mediterranean-style beach club Ula is set to replace one of Dubai’s most long-standing steakhouses: West 14th. Once renovations are complete, said to be in October, Ula will be be found in front of the Dukes, The Palm hotel with incredible Dubai Marina skyline and beach views, and next to the hotel and residences’ stunning infinity pool. Solutions Leisure, the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, Baby Q and STK have taken it over.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening October 2021…

Urla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URLA (@urla)

Enjoy coastal Aegean cuisine at upcoming restaurant Urla, taking the spot once held by Zeta in Address Downtown. Opening in mid-October, Urla’s architecture has been inspired by the coastline, where guests will be able to wind down each evening with soulful music.

Urla, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening mid-October. @urla

