A number of great shows have been announced in Dubai and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry! We’ve done it for you and have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai until the end of the year.

Here are all the amazing shows you need to add to your diary right now!

September

Theatre: The Wolves

When: September 9 to 11

Where: The Junction

If there’s one theatre performance you have to see, this is the one. This all-women play follows 11 young girls who are a part of a soccer club called The Wolves as they discuss poignant topics over football rehearsals. You can read more here and then run on over to get your tickets here.

The Wolves, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Concert: 90s stars in concert

When: September 10

Where: Dubai Opera

Marty Cintron, founder and lead singer of American pop band ‘No Mercy’ and Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base will be headed to the Dubai Opera for a memorable concert in Dubai Opera. Martin will play his popular music that combines pop, soul, Latin rhythms, R&B, and the Mediterranean effect of the Spanish guitar, creating a groove of dancing and singing to the mix of upbeat and slow songs. The talented Swedish singer Jenny Berggren and will perform record-breaking songs such All That She Wants and Wheel Of Fortune. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: MAMMA MIA!

When: September 13 to 22

Where: Dubai Opera

A performance Abba fans don’t want to miss. MAMMA MIA! is coming to the Dubai Opera this September as part of a UK & International Tour. Expect a truly heart-warming story paired with the wonderful music of ABBA. Tickets start from Dhs295 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Theatre: Shakespeare in Love

When: September 23 to 25

Where: The Junction

The play follows a young Will Shakespeare and he has writer’s block. It happens to the best of us, but unfortunately, the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. He meets his muse, a beautiful young woman named Viola who is also one of Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Performance: The Queen Experience

When: September 22 to 25

Where: Theatre by QE2

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. The QE2 will be rocking to life in September with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought here.



Note: Tickets are selling fast and the shows on September 23 24 are already sold out.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Comedy: Russell Kane

When: September 29

Where: Dubai Opera

British comedian Russell Kane is returning to the city for a headline show at Dubai Opera. The funnyman is known for his appearances on Live At Apollo, Celebrity Juice and I Am Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now. Guests are guaranteed unlimited laughs throughout the show, and we imagine after a year of not being able to get up on stage, Russell will be on top form by the time he touches down in Dubai. Tickets are available on dubaiopera.com, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores.

Russell Kane at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com Theatre: Wait Until Dark When: September 30 to October 2

Where: The Junction The play is set in 1944 in Greenwich Village where a blind yet capable woman, Susan Hendrix is imperilled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers her impairment just might be the key to escaping. But she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller and chilling conclusion. The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

October

Music: The Sound of Sinatra

When: October 2

Where: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera Big Band is hitting the stage yet again, this time performing the extraordinary musical contribution of the legendary Frank Sinatra. Book your tickets and catch some of the iconic hits by the legend such as Come Fly With Me, Lady Is A Tramp, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and more. There are two shows on the day 2pm and 8pm. Ticket prices start from Dhs145.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: Alice in Wonderland

When: October 7 to 9

Where: Theatre by QE2

Join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole on board the QE2 in October. All the characters are there too including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and of course the evil Queen of Hearts. Expect a fantastical tale of riddles and rhymes and of course, adventure. Prices start from Dhs96. Purchase them here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ballet: Rock the Ballet

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Dubai Opera

Pop and ballet are two genres that you would assume can’t share the stage. But at this dance performance, the two are thrown together resulting in a unique display. The young artists have performed on Broadway, starred in films and even performed on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, so they may look familiar. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Theatre: Rigoletto

When: October 11 and 12

Where: Dubai Opera

The Saint Petersburg Chamber Opera production of ‘Rigoletto’ delivers a different take on this psychological drama, where instead of being a hunchback, the court jester is a sarcastic, witty, and angry man, and not old at all. His hump and mask are nothing but a clownish appearance that he wears only at the Duke’s court. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: Horrible Histories-Barmy Britain

When: October 14 to 16

Where: Theatre by QE2

Ever wanted to meet some of the people you’ve read or heard about from history. Well, you can at this special production. Horrible Histories will bring to you the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in (entertainment for the whole family!). From Boudicca to Magna Carta, horrible Henry VIII, and many more. You can purchase your tickets here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Comedy: Rob Beckett

When: October 28

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

English funnyman Rob Beckett is heading to Dubai for this first-ever show this October. Best known for his appearances on British TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week, Rob Beckett also has a love for live stand-up comedy. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 per person, with a variety of seating options available. Do note, tickets will only be available in groups of two, three, four or six people, across all seating categories.

Rob Beckett, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. platinumlist.net

Performance: Meet The Beatles

When: October 28 and 29

Where: Theatre by QE2

This authentic tour brings The Beatles to life with classic hits like She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and so many more. Special attention has been paid to the musical instruments, costumes and even Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter to make it all come together. Ticket prices start from Dhs135 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ballet: Astana Ballet Theatre

When: October 27 to 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Kazakhstan’s leading ballet company, Astana Ballet Theatre is premiering two masterpieces at Dubai Opera this season: The Legend of Love and Sultan Baybars. The extravagant production promises to enthral audience members with an exceptional display of dance exalted with sacrifice, glory and delivered with panache. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. The Legend of Love Oct 27 and 28, Sultan Baybars October 29 and 30. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Performance: Abba Reunion

When: November 10 to 13

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai taking place onboard the QE2 ship. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: Dial M for Murder

When: November 22 and 13

Where: Dubai Opera

Dial M for Murder is a 1954 American crime mystery thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and it is coming to the stage at Dubai Opera in November. Tony Wendice is a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot. However, when he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and he goes on the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Expect plenty of suspense and drama as Tony finds himself tangled in the web of his own making. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: MJ History – The Greatest Hits of Michael Jackson

When: November 25 and 26

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Michael Jackson? MJ History is coming to the QE2 in November and it encapsulates the magic of Michael Jackson. The show will be packed with live vocals, costumes, classic Michael Jackson choreography paired with projections and special effects. Expect some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits including I’ll Be There, Can You Feel It, Bad and The Way You Make Me Feel and more. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

December

Performance: Anna Karenina

When: December 2 to 4

Where: Dubai Opera

This performance portrays the drama of a woman being reborn through the art of dance. Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy with a focus on the love triangle between Anna, Karenin and Vronsky. Tickets start from Dhs340 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: Magic Phil’s Jolly Jingle

When: December 10 to 11

Where: Theatre by QE2

If you’re looking for a great festive show the whole family will enjoy, head to the QE2 as Magic Phil is returning with a brand new festive show. Expect silliness, magic and a big pinch of audience participation – the perfect ingredients for a belly full of laughs.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: Aladdin

When: December 16 to 27

Where: Theatre by QE2

Theatre by QE2 has announced that their Christmas pantomime this year is Aladdin. Hop onboard the QE2 onto the magic carpet to witness whether Aladdin can outwit the evil vizier Abanazer and win the hand of the Sultans beautiful daughter Princess Jasmine. The goofy Genie will be there too and his best friend, Shaggy the self-appointed crown prince of comedy. Tickets can be purchased here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ballet: The Nutcracker

When: December 23 to 25

Where: Dubai Opera

Returning to the Dubai Opera this December is an all-time Christmas favourite – The Nutcracker featuring the beauty of Russian ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s splendid score. The story takes place during a Christmas Eve party where a young Clara Stahlbaum receives a nutcracker from her mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer. Come midnight, enchantment envelopes the household as the Nutcracker springs to life to battle the Rat King and his evil curse. Finally free, the Nutcracker transforms into a prince and invites Clara on a dreamlike journey to a Land of Enchantment. Expect familiar tunes such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Prices start from Dhs300.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dates to be confirmed

Ballet: Daughters of the Wind

When: Autumn

Where: Dubai Opera

Daughters of the Wind’ by Pietra and Ella Theatre Production Shows UAE and Sisters Grimm is coming to the UAE this autumn. Pietra will be performing as the protagonist as an Emirati woman and the show will recount the story of a land which though transformed by industry, is instilled by inspiration from the natural surroundings and brings people together to embrace a future of collaboration and community.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

