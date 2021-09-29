Why not upgrade to a 24 karat dining experience?

Dubai is well-known for its gilded lifestyle, with fabulous buildings and fine-dining restaurants aplenty. So where else then, would there be so many menus featuring dishes with real gold?

From 24 karat cappuccinos to French toast, the humble vada pao and more, these Dubai restaurants all serve up dishes with edible gold.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Located in Downtown Dubai, this cafe has French Toast covered in gold. It is made using tres leches, vanilla beans and a saffron mixture and finally covered in 24 karat golden leaves. Served on the side is white chocolate ganache, strawberries and blackberries.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

O’ Pao

Hidden away in a spot in Al Karama, O’ Pao serves up an all-time popular Indian snack called Vada Pao with a twist – a golden twist (22 Karat gold to be exact). The vada, apart from potato, is filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter. It is then covered in premium quality French imported 22 Karat golden leaves. Slathered inside the pao is a homemade mint mayonnaise dip. Head to Al Karama to try it yourself for Dhs99. Read more here.

O’Pao, Al Karama, behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 526 0355. @opaodxb opaodxb.com

Punjab Grill Dubai

Chef Sandeep Ail, of Punjab Grill picked up the award for Chef of the Year at our What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. Dubai residents can now savour his dishes as the restaurant recently opened its doors in Dubai at The Oberoi earlier this month. The oyster dish (pictured above) is made with coconut pearls, pineapple and topped with gold flakes.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 444 1444. oberoihotels.com

Sahn Eddar

Being one of the world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Scoopi Cafe

A. number of dishes can be found with gold on the menu here at Scoopi. There’s an edible charcoal ice cream with edible gold for Dhs100 and a gold coffee for Dhs45. For a massive splurge, get the Black Diamond for Dhs3,000. Additionally, more dishes on the menu can be given the Midas touch for an additional Dhs100.

Scoopi, Jumeirah 3 – Dubai. Tel: (0)50 113 8497. @scoopicafe

Sumo Sushi and Bento

Sumo Sushi & Bento has taken its offerings to new levels of luxury and launched the UAE’s first Gold Sushi Box. The box consists of 48 pieces of sushi rolls, with 6 pieces of sushi Roll wrapped in edible 22 karat gold. The box will cost you Dhs500 and you will enter a raffle draw with a chance to win Dhs50,000 worth of gold. You can avail of the offer at Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Town Center and Al Murooj until October 16. The winner of the raffle will be announced on October 24.

Sumo Sushi & Bento, several branches around Dubai. @sumosushibento

Images: Social