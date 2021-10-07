One theatre is fully-licensed…

Cinemas in Dubai are about so much more than a bucket of popcorn and a movie showing. These days, the standard cinema trip has evolved into a complete experience. Next week, Cinemacity is opening a luxury all-VIP dine-in theatre in Downtown Dubai, and it looks like it’s going to be epic.

Cinemacity hails from Beirut, Lebanon and the new Dubai outpost is opening in-between Address Fountain Views and Downtown Kitchens. Cinemacity Dubai will boast five VIP theatres, and later on, another licensed theatre and lounge will be introduced, for those who enjoy a tipple with their films.

The venue will have 220 seats for movie-goers. All of the VIP Dine In theatres will have reclining Club Class seats for Dhs75 and full reclining VIP Seats for Dhs150, which need to be booked in twos, for Dhs300. Whilst you relax and enjoy the film, you can order dishes such as Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Angus beef sliders with truffle fries or freshly made sushi rolls.

Cinemacity isn’t like any brightly-coloured, gimmicky theatre. From the entrance lobby to the theatres and the lounge and bar, it’s sleek and sophisticated. The colour scheme is midnight blue and bold blacks, with subtle gold detailing here and there, using luxe marbles and soft leather seating.

Cinemacity Dubai opens next week (official date to be revealed) and tickets will be half price for a limited time.

Azul Lounge & Theatre is the new licensed concept that is expected to open at Cinemacity later on in October. The Azul Theatre will show normal film viewings, or it can be privately rented (perfect for a birthday party) and you can choose any movie from the last six months, or have one chosen for you by the experts at Cinemacity.

The theatre will have a licensed bar in the back, serving up cocktails such as Cuba Libre, made with popcorn and butter infused rum, a matcha margherita with yuzu, and an old fashioned, made with peanut butter-infused bourbon. There will be a Japanese-Mediterranean menu, with dishes such as fresh raw creations, classic rolls, and hot tapas style dishes.

Cinemacity Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, opening soon, 11am to 2am daily. @cinemacityuae

