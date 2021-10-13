Brunch season is officially open…

Weekends were made for brunching and if you’re on the hunt for some brand new places to try, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded them up just for you.

Here are 12 new brunches in Dubai to try.

Thursday

Brasserie 2.0

Offering up a sheer range of food offerings from succulent meats to fresh fish, sushi, pizza, Indian and more – this brunch will spoil you for choice. It’s Dhs250 for the soft package, Dhs450 for the house package and for little ones it’s Dhs125.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Every Thur 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 5555. @brasserie2.0

Friday

2020 Club by Emaar at Expo 2020 Dubai

Emaar Hospitality Group has launched an exclusive brunch at Expo 2020 Dubai. Hosted at 2020 Club by Emaar, the brunch features a sustainable and extravagant spread with music and a great view of Al Wasl Plaza and the stunning UAE Pavilion. There will be dishes from around the world available including popular options from Address Hotels. There will also be live cooking stations, grills, sushi stations and more. The dishes will keep rotating so if you want to return, there will be new dishes to try. It’s Dhs280 for the soft package and Dhs395 for selected house beverages.

Brunch at 2020 Club by Emaar, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. Every Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8653. @expo2020dubai

Li’ Brasil

The adult-only Brunch Beleza at Address Beach Resort boasts sweeping views over Bluewaters Island and beyond. The fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian dining brings the samba to the Middle East and is served in a sharing style. Expect exquisite cocktails with a twist and a live DJ as you soak in the seaside views. It’s Dhs388 for the soft package, Dhs488 for the house package and Dhs698 for bubbles.

Li’ Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Every Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com/en/restaurant/li-brasil

Palm Bay

Palm Bay is launching its new Friday brunch this weekend on October 15. Brunchers can tuck into a three-course menu, sharing dishes such as chicken tacos, chicken wings, spiced beef quesadillas paired with unlimited beverages from 1pm to 4pm. For mains, there’s steak, house jerk chicken and more with wholesome sides. A live acoustic artist will perform accompanied by Palm Bay’s resident DJ. All this for just Dhs250. For kids, it’s Dhs55.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Pierchic

Whether there’s romance in the air or you’re there purely for the fine Italian fare, Pierchic guarantees to tick all the boxes with its new Sul Mare brunch. Sharing dishes of Crudo, fish, fresh pasta and desserts are served at the table as a live DJ spins out the tunes on the ones and twos. It’s Dhs390 for the soft package and Dhs490 for the house package.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Every Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Siddharta Lounge

This iconic restaurant in Grosvenor House Dubai has joined the city’s legendary brunch scene. Each Friday, brunches can dig into a sharing concept menu featuring a number of dishes from around the world alongside great drinks. Expect fresh oysters, burrata, tuna tataki, shrimp tempura and mains such as wagyu beef short ribs, pappardelle pasta, chilli chicken and branzino fillet. It’s Dhs350 for the soft package, Dhs450 for the house package and Dhs550 for the premium package.

Siddharta Brunch, Siddharta Lounge Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Every Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Soluna Restaurant & Lounge

You’ll be teleported to the serene Santorini seaside and picturesque Turkish Riviera at Soluna Restaurant and Lounge. The Guilty Pleasures Brunch is featured a specially curated menu with Greek-Mediterranean dishes. Expect hazelnut falafel, watermelon and feta salad, orzo pasta, pan-fried seabass and more. It’s Dhs200 for the soft package, Dhs275 for the house package and Dhs325 for sparkling.

If you’re having fun and want to say on, there’s an after brunch package with three house beverages for Dhs99.

Soluna Restaurant & Lounge, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai. Every Fri 2pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 247 6644. @solunadubai

Saturday

Bla Bla

Head down to Bla Bla on Saturday for the venue’s new brunch. There are individual grazing trays with California rolls, crispy rice avocado, chicken gyoza, Japanese spinach salad and more, while desserts take the form of refreshing fruit salads and popsicles. It includes three hours of unlimited beverages. It’s Dhs250 for the soft package and Dhs350 for the house package.

The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai. Every Sat 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Señor Pico

Señor Pico is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of a Saturday brunch packed with California Mexican flavours. Expect to chow down on a variety of tacos and quesadilla options, mushroom and cheese empanadas, tuna ceviche and many more delectable dishes. For dessert, there’s a selection of Mexican churros, creamy Tres leches cake and more. It’s Dhs199 for the brunch inclusive of Pico mocktails, Dhs299 inclusive of Pico cocktails and Dhs379 for Pico cocktails, beers and wines. The special kid’s menu is Dhs109.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Sat 11:30am to 4:00 pm. Tel: (0)4 568 2502, @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Launching soon…

La Casa del Tango

Launching Friday, October 22

The ultra-chic tango bar and restaurant is raising the curtain on a new and immersive Friday brunch experience called the Arriba Brunch. Diners will be able to enjoy Argentinian dishes such as beefecitos, empanadas, beef tartare and more. For entertainment, expect performances by World Cup Tango champions. It’s Dhs250 for the soft package, Dhs350 for the house package and Dhs400 for sparkling.

La Casa Del Tango Restaurant & Bar, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai. every Fri from Oct 22 1pm to 4pm Tel: (0)52 486 9301. @lacasadeltangodxb

Sofitel Dubai The Palm – Porterhouse Steaks & Grills

Launching Friday, October 22

This multi-What’s On award-winning spot is opening its indoor and outdoor dining areas as chefs showcase the finest signature grills, with sizzling, oozing goodness carved right at the table. Mixologists will whip up some of New Orleans’ favourite cocktails as a live jazz band adds a final nod to the 1920s Big Easy. Keep your eyes peeled for a mystery game with a chance to win prizes, plus a 40 per cent off happy hour between 4pm and 8pm. It’s Dhs350 for the soft package and Dhs495 for bubbles.

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Fri after Oct 22 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Sofitel Dubai The Palm – Zoya by Maui

Launching Thursday, October 28

Discover the unique flavours from regions across India when this new Thursday brunch launches at Zoya by Maui. The alfresco restaurant offers a family-friendly evening both indoors and out, with tables close enough to hear the waves lap against the beach. It’s Dhs195 for the soft package and for children aged six to 12 it’s Dhs98.

Maui Beach Restaurant & Bar, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Thu after Pct 28 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Images: Supplied