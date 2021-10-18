No matter how big or small your budget is…

If you go camping in the desert, chances are you’ll find yourself packing up the car with tents, blankets, a barbecue, firewood, three times more food than you need, and returning home with half a tonne of sand. Luckily, you can enjoy the fun of a camping trip without the hassle.

Here are 13 places to go glamping in the UAE

Dubai

Bnbme

Want to glamp with a bit of mystery added on? Opt for Glamper by bnbme holiday homes. How does it work? Well, it’s simple. Guests have to pick a location and accommodation of their choice and pack their bags and Bnbme will handle the rest. Your options include mountain, beach, desert, wadi or mangroves. Your glamping site will come with a portable bathroom, kitchen and more to make their experience comfortable. For an additional charge, take on the dunes in a buggy, bake a pizza, enjoy a movie with popcorn, stargaze and more. Book here.

Bnbme glamping. Prices start from Dhs800 per night. Tel: (800) 26263. glamperbybnbme.com

Hatta Dome Park

Hatta Dome Park launched earlier this year and is an exciting new glamping experience to try. It is situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and is a great spot for both families and friends alike. The tents come with a full range of amenities including a mini-fridge, television, private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space and more. Activities to keep you busy include trampoline jumping, ziplining, wall climbing, paragliding etc. Book here.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 852 2200. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Sonara Camp

Sonara won the award for Best Indie Restaurant at What’s On Award 2021 and their luxury desert escape is just as amazing. It is one of UAE’s most luxe desert experiences and includes dinner under the stars, desert activities such as camel rides, archery, sandboarding and a falcon show, stargazing experiences and a moonlight cinema for the kids. After all that, you can retreat to your plush nomad-style tent for good night sleep.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Tel: (050) 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara

Starlight Camp

Spend the night in a bubble tent with a front-row view of the milky way. This camping experience takes place in a luxurious and roomy 30 square metre bubble tent good for two adults complete with a queen-size bed, comfy duvet and other amenities. It’s got a semi see-through crystal roof too, which means you’ll feel like you’re sleeping directly under the stars. Going with the little ones? Pick the option with the attached kid’s room (can host a maximum of two children). Book here.

Starlight Camping, Dubai Desert, from Dhs1,800 per night. Tel: (050) 345 5358, starlight-camp.com facebook.com/Starlightcampuae

Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum

Wake up to the sound of waves, in iconic glamping tents under swaying trees at Bab Al Nojoum. There’s plenty you can get up to including water sports activities, yoga, chill in the hammocks with a book and much more. Book here.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Jubail Island Abu Dhabi

For a real slice of nature, you need to put ‘Jubail Mangrove Park’ on your must-visit list. The huge boardwalk leads you through natural mangroves where there’s kayaking, wildlife spotting and more. If you’d like to spend a little longer soaking up the fresh air and natural splendour of the island, book a staycay and ‘glamp’ on the island in one of a series of shorefront eco domes. At the site, you’ll also find a spa, barefoot luxury throughout, waterside dining, kayak trips and more. Book here.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi. Tel: (05)6 303 2423. staypura.com

Sharjah

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. You will arrive via a private boat to the private island that comes with a modern tent and its own private pool with amazing views of either the Indian Ocean or the mountains. Pick from either a one-bedroom tent, two-bedroom tent or five-bedroom tent depending on the size of your crew. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and a spa. Book here.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah. Tel: (0)4 437 6460. myskhotels.com

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

This retreat offers up a choice of rooms and tents and is a perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity and a dose of Emirati culture. The eco-minded desert resort offers up rooms but there are tents available if you want a glamping experience. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris. Book here.

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah. Tel: (06) 556 0777. myskhotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, open Thursday to Saturday, check-in from 3pm, prices start from Dhs650. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

RAK Glamping

The site is run by husband and wife duo Neil and Amanda, who also own Homely Petz one of the first pet-sitting companies to open in the UAE back in 2006. A number of options are available here including spots to set up camp (Dhs200). However, if you want something set up for you, pick the traditional Bedouin tents which is essentially a carpeted room with a fridge, washroom and more. Since this is run by animal lovers, the hotel does welcome pets. Book here.

RAK Glamping, Al Dahaisa Stables, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)50 871 7072. rakglamping.com

Opening soon…

Banan Beach

One of Dubai’s most popular glamping spots, Banan Beach is moving to Ras Al Khaimah. The new location will be located 45 minutes from Dubai at Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. We don’t yet know what will be found at the new campsite, however, we expect much of the same as the space that was in Dubai including BBQ facilities, swinging hammocks and beach sports.

Banan Beach, RAK, Opening date to be announced, @bananbeach

Other fun options… Caravana Alzorah in Ajman We all love a good staycation, but if you’re on the lookout for something different and unique, check out Caravana Alzorah where you and your mates will get to spend the night in a fully equipped caravan right on the beach. Located in Ajman, the caravans are fitted with air conditioning, bathrooms, and depending on your booking, come with bunk beds, sofa beds, or double beds. The best bit? Each caravan comes with its own private beach area, your very own front yard and a barbecue area. There’s also fishing and cycling available within close proximity to the camping site, so come prepared. Culture vultures, the Ajman Museum is also close by. Caravana Alzorah, Ajman, prices start from Dhs1,125 per night, Tel: (06) 749 0441 instagram.com/caravana.ae Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Launched in May 2021, this pet-friendly ‘camp’ in Ras Al Khaimah will see you sleeping in containers. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp’s lodging experience includes an open campfire area where you can socialise in the evening, toast marshmallows, private bathrooms with a shower and more. Book here. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)56 501 5831. @beargryllscamp

Images: social/supplied