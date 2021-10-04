Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it…

A number of great shows have been announced in Dubai and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry! We’ve done it for you and have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai until the end of the year.

Here are all the shows you need to add to your diary right now!

October

Performance: Alice in Wonderland

When: October 7 to 9

Where: Theatre by QE2

Join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole on board the QE2 in October. All the characters are there too including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and of course the evil Queen of Hearts. Expect a fantastical tale of riddles and rhymes and of course, adventure. Prices start from Dhs96 and seats are selling fast. Purchase your tickets here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ballet: Rock the Ballet

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Dubai Opera

Pop and ballet are two genres that you would assume can’t share the stage. But at this dance performance, the two are thrown together resulting in a unique display. The young artists have performed on Broadway, starred in films and even performed on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, so they may look familiar. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Theatre: Rigoletto

When: October 11 and 12

Where: Dubai Opera

The Saint Petersburg Chamber Opera production of ‘Rigoletto’ delivers a different take on this psychological drama, where instead of being a hunchback, the court jester is a sarcastic, witty, and angry man, and not old at all. His hump and mask are nothing but a clownish appearance that he wears only at the Duke’s court. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Theatre: Savage in Limbo

When: October 14 to 16

Where: The Junction

From the playwright and crew who brought you Danny and the Deep Blue Sea comes Savage in Limbo, the play follows the five 32-year-olds from the Bronx stuck in a rut and looking for a change. A comedy of personalities, Savage in Limbo takes a humorous look at life, love, and the fear of being alone in a strange and savage world. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Performance: Horrible Histories-Barmy Britain

When: October 14 to 16

Where: Theatre by QE2

Ever wanted to meet some of the people you’ve read or heard about from history. Well, you can at this special production. Horrible Histories will bring to you the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in (entertainment for the whole family!). From Boudicca to Magna Carta, horrible Henry VIII, and many more. You can purchase your tickets here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Music: Alice Burla (Music in the Studio)

When: October 20

Where: Dubai Opera

Running until December this year, Music in the Studio brings a subscription series of classical concerts in Dubai. Curated by internationally renowned pianist Amira Fouad, Music in the Studio is set in Dubai Opera’s acoustically flawless studio. On October 20, Canadian pianist Alice Burla takes to the stage and her music will include well-known popular pieces that will showcase her incredible talent as an accomplished pianist. She has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Concertgebouw, Teatro la Fenice and more. Purchase tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Music: V.I.P Classical (Guiliano Mazzoccante)

When: October 22

Where: Dubai Opera

The extraordinary talents of Guiliano Mazzoccante, one of the world’s premier concert pianists, will fill the Dubai Opera on October 22. The VIP Classical is an exclusive and prestigious classical music series created by SAMIT Event Group in partnership with Dubai Opera. Taking place at the Dubai Opera Studio, artists are able to perform without amplification so that the audience can enjoy music in its purest form. Tickets are very limited and early bookings are advised. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Comedy: Rob Beckett

When: October 28

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

English funnyman Rob Beckett is heading to Dubai for this first-ever show this October. Best known for his appearances on British TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week, Rob Beckett also has a love for live stand-up comedy. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 per person, with a variety of seating options available. Do note, tickets will only be available in groups of two, three, four or six people, across all seating categories.

Rob Beckett, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. platinumlist.net

Performance: Meet The Beatles

When: October 28 and 29

Where: Theatre by QE2

This authentic tour brings The Beatles to life with classic hits like She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and so many more. Special attention has been paid to the musical instruments, costumes and even Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter to make it all come together. Ticket prices start from Dhs135 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Ballet: Astana Ballet Theatre

When: October 27 to 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Kazakhstan’s leading ballet company, Astana Ballet Theatre is premiering two masterpieces at Dubai Opera this season: The Legend of Love and Sultan Baybars. The extravagant production promises to enthral audience members with an exceptional display of dance exalted with sacrifice, glory and delivered with panache. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. The Legend of Love Oct 27 and 28, Sultan Baybars October 29 and 30. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

Performance: Andrea Bocelli, Believe World Tour

When: November 8

Where: Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

If you witnessed Andrea Bocelli at the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on screen and wished you were there to hear him in person, we have good news. The world-famous tenor will be returning to Dubai with his Believe World Tour on Monday, November 8 and thankfully this time, fans will be able to purchase a ticket to see the show. The concert will feature many of Bocelli’s beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces with cool Dubai winter and views of Burj Al Arab to keep you company. Read more here and purchase your tickets here.

Andrea Bocelli, Believe World Tour, Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai.. Tel: (0)50 768 6418. mpremiere.com

Performance: Abba Reunion

When: November 10 to 13

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai taking place onboard the QE2 ship. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: Dial M for Murder

When: November 22 and 13

Where: Dubai Opera

Dial M for Murder is a 1954 American crime mystery thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and it is coming to the stage at Dubai Opera in November. Tony Wendice is a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot. However, when he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and he goes on the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Expect plenty of suspense and drama as Tony finds himself tangled in the web of his own making. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 and are available here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: MJ History – The Greatest Hits of Michael Jackson

When: November 25 and 26

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Michael Jackson? MJ History is coming to the QE2 in November and it encapsulates the magic of Michael Jackson. The show will be packed with live vocals, costumes, classic Michael Jackson choreography paired with projections and special effects. Expect some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits including I’ll Be There, Can You Feel It, Bad and The Way You Make Me Feel and more. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

December

Music: Bettina Schweiger and Amira Fouad (Music in the Studio)

When: December 1

Where: Dubai Opera

Music in the Studio brings a subscription series of classical concerts in Dubai. Curated by internationally renowned pianist Amira Fouad, Music in the Studio is set in Dubai Opera’s acoustically flawless studio. On December 1, Bettina Schweiger (soprano) and Amira Fouad (piano) take to the stage. Those who attend can expect an evening of pure bliss.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: Anna Karenina

When: December 2 to 4

Where: Dubai Opera

This performance portrays the drama of a woman being reborn through the art of dance. Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy with a focus on the love triangle between Anna, Karenin and Vronsky. Tickets start from Dhs340 and can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Performance: Magic Phil’s Jolly Jingle

When: December 10 to 11

Where: Theatre by QE2

If you’re looking for a great festive show the whole family will enjoy, head to the QE2 as Magic Phil is returning with a brand new festive show. Expect silliness, magic and a big pinch of audience participation – the perfect ingredients for a belly full of laughs.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: Aladdin

When: December 16 to 27

Where: Theatre by QE2

Theatre by QE2 has announced that their Christmas pantomime this year is Aladdin. Hop onboard the QE2 onto the magic carpet to witness whether Aladdin can outwit the evil vizier Abanazer and win the hand of the Sultans beautiful daughter Princess Jasmine. The goofy Genie will be there too and his best friend, Shaggy the self-appointed crown prince of comedy. Tickets can be purchased here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Music: The Sound of Christmas by Dubai Opera Big Band

When: December 22

Where: Dubai Opera

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Dubai Opera Big Band are back to help celebrate. The 25-piece band will be performing all your Christmas favourites such as Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rock, Feliz Navidad, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and many more. Special guest singers are also expected to return. In the spirit of Christmas, every ticket gets a Father Christmas hat and a glass of Christmas beverage. There are two performances on the day, a family show at 2pm and an evening show at 8pm.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Ballet: The Nutcracker

When: December 23 to 25

Where: Dubai Opera

Returning to the Dubai Opera this December is an all-time Christmas favourite – The Nutcracker featuring the beauty of Russian ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s splendid score. The story takes place during a Christmas Eve party where a young Clara Stahlbaum receives a nutcracker from her mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer. Come midnight, enchantment envelopes the household as the Nutcracker springs to life to battle the Rat King and his evil curse. Finally free, the Nutcracker transforms into a prince and invites Clara on a dreamlike journey to a Land of Enchantment. Expect familiar tunes such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Prices start from Dhs300.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Music: Tosca by the Russian State Opera

When: December 27 to 29

Where: Dubai Opera

Tosca by the Russian State Opera is a beautiful production of Puccini’s greatest opera classic featuring an impressive cast and live orchestra. Tosca is a melodrama where love and politics collide, and murder takes place. It takes place in Rome in the 1800s and tells the love story of Tosca and Cavaradossi whose loyalty gets put to the test. The music by G. Puccini will be sung in Italian but there will be English supertitles projected on the screen. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

2022

January

Musical: CHICAGO, The Musical

When: January 5 to 15

Where: Dubai Opera

CHICAGO, the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history is making its way to Dubai in 2022. The musical has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy and is one musical you need to see. CHICAGO follows the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she decides to dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Get your tickets here. Prices start from just Dhs295 per person.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

