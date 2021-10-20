Alfresco season is back…

The cooler weather is finally here and that means sunny weekends soaking up the sun. Beach clubs are a bonafide Dubai pastime and, naturally, they’re super popular. So if you’re planning on topping up that tan this weekend, it’s best to book ahead.

Here are the coolest Dubai beach clubs to book a spot at this weekend…

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Aprons & Hammers Beach House is one of the most popular restaurants and beach clubs to open on the equally popular West Beach strip. The beachfront eatery, which specialises in seafood, has alfresco seating, cushy bean bags and sun loungers on the sand, towel service and access to shower facilities, so you can team your seafood feast with a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Sip on some ‘adults-only’ capri suns which come in a range of flavours.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs100 fully redeemable on F&B

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Dubai, beach open 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 456 7888. @apronsandhammers

Azure Beach at Rixos Premium Dubai

Head to ultra-cool JBR beach club Azure Beach for a really ‘Dubai’ pool day. Weekday entry is Dhs200 per person with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages. On weekends it’s Dhs300 entry with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages.

Additionally, for only Dhs100, all ladies receive five drink vouchers, as well as complimentary pool and beach access every Monday and Tuesday.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR. Tel: 052 777 9472.

Email: info@azure-beach.com / reservations@azure-beach.com

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest new day to night destination on JBR. With twenty bars, three restaurants and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): From Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): From Dhs300 for a single bed, Dhs150 redeemable

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 3am. Tel: 058 606 3535. @blabladubai

Cove Beach

Cove Beach remains one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs for its gorgeous Bluewaters Island setting, cool DJs and ever-fabulous ‘rose all day’ ladies’ day. There are plenty of great offers on throughout the week, such as ‘Sakura Night’s on a Thursday with delicious Japanese dishes and unlimited wine for Dhs199, an industry day, breakfast offering and more. It’s got the ultimate party vibes whether you’re by the Instagrammable pool or sunning it up on the beach.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs200 for a single bed, fully redeemable on food and beverages

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable

Cove Beach, Ceasars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open 10am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views and a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Instagram at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs150

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs200

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, 9am to 8pm Sunday to Tuesdays, Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired restaurant and beach club Koko Bay is welcoming guests back for the alfresco season. Enjoy a day soaking up the sun with amazing views of the Dubai Marina. Sun beds are priced at Dhs200 on weekends which is fully-redeemable on food and beverages. Some great nibbles include chicken wings, duck lettuce cups and pulled beef sliders.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs150 for a single bed, fully redeemable on food and beverages

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 12am, weekends, 8am to 11am, 12pm to 12am, sun beds priced at Dhs150 on weekdays, fully redeemable, Dhs200 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. As well as offering a stunning spot for dining and sun downers, there’s plenty for sunbathing too, from cushy sun beds to a ‘private shell’ or huge white-washed cabanas.

King bed (up to 2 people): Dhs250 weekdays (Dhs150 redeemable on F&B), Dhs350 weekend (Dhs250 redeemable on F&B)

Private shell (partially shaded private nest up – to 2 people): Dhs500 minimum spend

Luxe Cabanas (private area with king bed, sofa, lounge table, ceiling fan – up to 8 people): Dhs1000 weekdays minimum spend, Dhs2000 weekend minimum spend

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: 04 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Twiggy

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs200 or gazebo for two Dhs400

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs250 gazebo for two Dhs500

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Nammos

Stunning beachside restaurant Nammos Dubai originally hails from Mykonos and since it’s opened in the city, it’s had no shortage of visitors. Set on the private beach of Four Seasons Jumeirah, as well as boasting indoor and outdoor seating, Nammos also offers a selection of sun loungers to soak up the sun while grazing through their Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): From Dhs200

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): From Dhs200

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, open 12.30pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 340 1002. nammosworld.com

Summersalt

For a seriously luxe beach and pool day with Burj Al Arab views, check out Summersalt, found at Jumeirah Al Naseem. The beautiful hotel is no stranger to a celebrity or two and down on the beach you can get that iconic Insta-worthy beach shot with the Burj Al Arab stretching up behind you.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs390 per persom

Weekend (Friday and Saturday): Dhs490 per person

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, Tuesdays, 9am onwards. Tel: (0)4 366 7680. @summersaltbeachclub

Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai reopened on September 1 after a summer hiatus and it’s back and bolder than ever, with a Saturday brunch, live music and a fabulous ladies’ day offer. A large sun bed for three people starts at Dhs1,000 on weekdays, with credit towards your food and drinks for the day.

Weekdays: a single sun lounger is priced Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages

Weekend: a single sun lounger is priced Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 8pm, closed Sundays and Mondays. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

White Beach

Spend a day in front of the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel at White Beach, its popular and fairly new beach club. There’s always plenty going on here, from ladies’ days to great long lunches with unlimited drinks on the weekend.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): From Dhs150 fully redeemable on food & beverage

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): From Dhs300 with Dhs200 fully redeemable on food & beverage

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is one of Dubai’s most longstanding and ever-popular beach clubs, famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views. If you’re brunching Friday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Saturdays, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Normal access prices vary depending on the day and event per lady and gent

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

