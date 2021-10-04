It will serve up British culinary classics and a long happy hour…

The Souk Madinat Jumeirah has long been popular for its relaxed alfresco dining scene and twinkling waterways. Soon, there is set to be one more reason to visit as new restaurant and bar, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, is opening (exact date to be confirmed) with a long happy hour and comforting dishes.

Found near to the amphitheater at Madinat Jumeirah, Mezzanine stretches over two floors and offers its visitors a welcoming social space to enjoy food and beverages. It’s got an industrial-meets-earthy aesthetic to it, with exposed brick and metals juxtaposed with warm woods and leafy green foliage.

For now, we only have renders of what the new venue will look like but keep your eye on What’s On for the first look…

You might also like Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

On the menu, you’ll find classic British dishes, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options too. Mezzanine will serve up breakfast, lunch, dinner and midnight snacks for those late-night munchies. Happy hour runs every weekday from 12pm to 6pm with house drinks such as beers, wines and spirits, plus cocktails.

For starters, tuck into dishes such as lobster and crab cakes, a scotch egg, prawn and avocado cocktail, or wild mushroom pate. For the health-conscious there’s a range of nutritious salads and for those who like to indulge, there are fully-loaded burgers, a crab and chip butty or a deli triple sandwich.

For those serious British pub classics, check out the – wait for it – signature Sunday roast burger, with meat and all of the trimmings stuffed between two Yorkshire puddings. There’s also fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, pies of the day, lasagne, and so much more. The perfect ‘pub’ bites come in the form of mini sausage rolls and potato, cheese and onion pasties.

Not only can you enjoy two spacious indoor areas to socalise, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen also has a lovely first-floor outdoor terrace which looks out over the waterways at the Madinat Jumeirah. Wines are sourced from Britain, France, Australia and South Africa, and there will be plenty of promotions on at the venue throughout the week.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @mezzaninedubai

Images: Provided