Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Asia Asia Business Bay

A new Asia Asia is opening in Dubai’s Business Bay in December 2021. Spanning across 750 sqaure metres, the new Asia Asia will seat 500 people. Much like the original outpost, which has Dubai Marina views from its Pier 7 terrace, the next location will offer both dining room and al fresco options, overlooking the Dubai Canal. Asia Asia Business Bay will offer semi-private lounges, DJ booth, bar, dining area and a sushi bar from its Grand Millennium Hotel location.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Business Bay, opens December 2021. @asiaasiadubai

Bar Buci

Bar Buci is the name of an elegant new Parisian-inspired concept, opening soon in iconic Dubai hotel Jumeirah Al Qasr. Described as a ‘Parisian concept with a jazz vibe and re-envisioned classic cocktails’, Bar Buci will attract the city’s movers and shakers thanks to its elevated bar snacks menu, sophisticated interiors and unparalleled service.

jumeirah.com

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Clay

Clay is the name of the new Japanese-Peruvian themed restaurant which is slated to open in Bluewaters around mid-November. Clay restaurant currently exists in Bahrain, so we’ve got a good idea of what we can expect for the new venue. The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is also the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, December 2021…

Coda DXB

Coda is a mysterious new nightlife opening in a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Dubai. Its Instagram reveals that it will be a dance and night club with ‘art, music and ambience in the heart of Dubai’.

Dream

Dream restaurant is opening alongside Garden of Dreams terrace at Address Beach Resort in December. It’s set to be a brilliant nightlife experience, offering a new take on the ‘dinner and a show’ concept that is storming Dubai right now. pillars, and an opulent chandelier. There will also be spectacular sea views out of the windows. A night here is said to be ‘a unique immersive experience combining fine dining with never-before-seen performances’.

Dream and Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, opening December 2021. dreamdxb.com

Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is the stunning botanical terrace with plenty of flora and fauna that is set to open on the ground floor of Address Beach Resort alongside Dream restaurant in December 2021. With views out over the sea, capturing Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai and more, the central space is dominated by a lovely bar with pretty printed bar stools drawn up to it. It looks to be the perfect sundowner spot and will serve up beverages, bites, shisha and live music.

Dream and Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, opening December 2021. dreamdxb.com

Factory by McGettigan’s

Palm Jumeirah is soon set to welcome its very own McGettigan’s and (a Trader Vic’s too). Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest venue of the long-standing Irish bar chain opening at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel, however the opening date is yet to be confirmed. Factory by McGettigan’s is described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, coming soon…

Josette

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens Q4 2021. @josettedubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, an Italian restaurant offering prime seafood, will open its doors later this year. Dubai Harbour will be home to the most advanced cruise terminal and the biggest marina in the region, so you can expect a nautical influence in the waterfront restaurant. The restaurant’s interiors will have terrazzo-style tiles, and floor to ceiling glass windows to offer views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline. Inspired by southern Italy, the spot will showcase the best of Italian seafood, amongst rows of berthed yachts.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, opening winter 2021. @lamobistrodelmare

Loren

Throwback in style to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s at Loren. The restaurant will sit above yet-to-open beach club SĀN in front of SEVEN Palm on West Beach. Slated to open late December, the venue will serve up refined Italian-style coastal dining and a seriously chic setting.

Loren, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening late December…

Mayabay Dubai

Mayabay Dubai, export of the upmarket Mayabay Monaco is soon set to open. The luxe new restaurant will be found at the beautiful Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, next to the turtle lagoon. For those who love their food, you can tantalise your tastebuds with Mayabay’s signature Japanese-Thai cuisine in a sophisticated dining setting with fabulous Burj Al Arab views.

Mayabay Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, coming soon. @mayabaydubai

McGettigan’s City Walk

Soon, you’re about to get an even bigger dose of Irish pub McGettigan’s as an 18,000 square foot branch is set to open in City Walk. Spread over two floors, the venue has been designed to ‘evoke notions of home comforts’. Visitors will find four indoor areas, a patio and terrace, known as the Lounge, Kitchen, Loft, Attic and Garden.

Home by McGettigan’s, The Square, City Walk, opening soon. mcgettigans.com

PAPA Barvillage

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open very soon in Dubai. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment. The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

Pavilion at The Beach

Pavilion at The Beach is a huge new day-to-night venue opening in December with five licensed restaurants. Visitors to the 60,000 square foot, enclosed temperature-controlled venue in JBR will get to enjoy dinner and drinks at La Mezcaleria, Café Buur, Akiba Dori, Eataly and Hurricane’s Grill.

Pavilion at The Beach, opposite the beach at JBR, Dubai, opening December 2021.

SĀN

SĀN is set to be a gorgeous new beach club slated to open late December on West Beach in front of SEVEN Palm. It’s described as a ‘culinary experience, beach destination and soul retreat’. It has a distinctly understated Mediterranean vibe and looks like an ultra chic place to hang out.

SĀN, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, slated to open late December…

SushiSamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, however SushiSamba is set to officially open in November. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4 2021. @sushisambadubai

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

Popular Soho Garden is set to open a second location on Palm Jumeirah this winter. The city’s largest nightlife, entertainment and dining destination will take up residence on the rooftop of the newly opened Nakheel Mall located at the heart of the manmade island. The expansive space will house a number of multiple venues, both indoor and outdoor.

sohogardendxb.com

Tamoka

Tamoka is the name of the new beachfront restaurant opening soon at The Walk, JBR. Renders of Tamoka reveal that the massive new venue comprises a spacious indoor restaurant (that looks to be on the second floor), an open-aired restaurant on the first floor, beachside seating and even a wooden gazebo-style area that sits right out on the beach. The wow-worthy aesthetics of Tamoka are boho-chic but subtly elegant. From wicker chairs and hammocks to green potted plants, there’s a sense of relaxed beach living.

Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Walk, JBR, opening soon… @tamokadubai

The London Project

Loved for its botanical and Instagrammable interiors and cool cocktails, The London Project has firmly cemented itself as a firm Bluewaters Island favourite in Dubai. In March 2022 a second outpost is set to open in Marina Walk, Dubai Marina. The huge new venue will have brand new licensed concepts across three floors. Each concept promises to deliver something beyond a bar or a restaurant, through theatre, entertainment and more.

The Park

The Park is set to be brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The Bull&Roo concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in.

The Park, JLT, opening Q4 2021.

The Guild

The Guild in DIFC promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai. Bull&Roo has signed on for the mammoth project, which was conceived by managing director Tom Arnel. Spanning 15,000 square feet, The Guild in DIFC will bring together eight homegrown food concepts under one roof, creating a gourmet collective with a giant dining room at its heart.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening Q1 2022. icdbrookfieldplace.com

Urla

Enjoy coastal Aegean cuisine at upcoming restaurant Urla, taking the spot once held by Zeta in Address Downtown. Opening in mid-October, Urla’s architecture has been inspired by the coastline, where guests will be able to wind down each evening with soulful music.

Urla, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening mid-October. @urla

