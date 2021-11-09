Perfect for the upcoming festive season…

Looking for a little extra privacy at your next group get-together? Private dining rooms don’t have to be bland and boring, celebrate good times with these cool private areas. Whether you’re celebrating something special, or just keen to have your own space, these private dining rooms in Dubai restaurants are ideal.

Amazonico

In a restaurant as bold and beautiful as Amazonico, you can expect the dining room to be the same, and you’d be right. It has a distinctly green theme, with the same junglesque decor as the other two floors of the huge venue. The 14-person room looks out onto the stunning rooftop terrace, through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amazonico, DIFC, Sat to Tues 12pm to 1am, Weds to Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Gaia

Downstairs in the gorgeous Gaia, there’s a private dining area known as the ‘Chef’s Table’. Situated just next to the kitchen, it’s perfect for up to 12 guests, designed to create an intimate experience between chef and diners. Famous guests include Sean Paul, Black Coffee and Rita Ora, and you can watch your meal being prepared right before your eyes.

Gaia, DIFC, Sat to Weds 12pm to 4pm, & 7pm to 11.30pm, Thur & Fri 12pm to 4pm, & 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

Shanghai Me

For a more secluded space, Shanghai Me’s sophisticated dining room offers a private area to enjoy a top-notch dinner with friends. Designed by renowned architect Michele Bonan, the art-deco room serves up fine Asian cuisine, as enjoyed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shanghai Me, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Roka

Roka’s cool dining room is separate from the main area, but with large windows to keep the atmosphere alive. The space features a 3D red brick wall and large green plants surrounding the long banquet table. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes from the restaurant’s main menu.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, Sun to Weds 12pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Thur 12pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Cé La Vi

At Cé La Vi, you’ll find a circular room with comfortable seats dotted around the central table. Large plants line the windows and atmospheric lighting set the mood. Chef Howard Ko can prepare a signature menu for you and your guests, to suit your group’s requirements.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Sat to Thurs 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to 2am, Fri 1pm to 4pm & 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Hutong

Dark dining hall Hutong can be split to either offer a large conference room, or more intimate dining spaces. The first floor area has been decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns and heavy wooden furniture for a moody aesthetic.

Hutong, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Sat to Thur 12pm to 2.30pm & 6.30pm to 2am, Fri 1pm to 4pm & 6.30pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Social House

If you’re looking for a more casual option, Social House in The Dubai Mall has just launched a new private dining room. Less on the ‘private’ side, the room features a glass wall looking out to the main dining area, plus a retro storage area with cool ladder design. The long wooden dining table comfortably seats 10-15 guests, who can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all food and beverage items. If you need a meeting space, the room includes access to a wireless projector, external speakers, Bluetooth microphone, and Apple TV. The hire is priced at Dhs1,500 for a half-day (4-5 hours) and Dhs2,500 for a full day (8-9 hours), including unlimited still and sparkling water, coffee or tea, mini croissants, mini muffins, and mini English cake.

Social House, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 339 8640. @socialhousedubai

Images: Provided