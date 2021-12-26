Want your New Year's wishes beamed on the Burj Khalifa on December 31, 2021? Here's how...

Who wouldn’t want to have their wishes beamed onto the tallest building in the world?

Do you have a New Year’s wish you want to send out to your loved ones, friends, the country or the world this New Year?

Well, Emaar is once again offering up the chance to have your wish displayed in true Dubai style on the Burj Khalifa – the largest LED panel on earth on December 31, 2021.

So, how do you make it happen?

All you have to do is head on over to Burj Khalifa Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account and post your wish in the comment section with the hashtag #EMAARNYE22

While it may be the largest LED panel on earth, make your message short and sweet and limit your greeting to 35 characters.

Your message may just be one of many that will be selected to be displayed during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Burj Khalifa. It will be seen by hundreds of thousands who will be celebrating, not just at the venue, but watching the live stream at home.

Also, it doesn’t have to be in English as the screen has lit up with messages in Arabic, Chinese, and more in the past.

So, what exactly is happening on New Year’s Eve at the Burj Khalifa?

Come New Year’s Eve, an ‘Eve of Wonder’ spectacular is planned for Burj Khalifa. Viewers can expect the usual jaw-dropping fireworks display to ring in the new year, but this time there will be a new mesmerising laser show too.

This brand new laser feature is new at The Dubai Fountains and will coincide its show with the fireworks that erupt from the side of the Burj Khalifa, accompanied by music. The world-famous New Year’s Eve show is planned to start from 11.58pm on December 31, 2021. Read more here.