Costs included…

Whether you do or don’t have symptoms, or you need a Covid test to travel, alongside PCR tests, you can also test for Covid-19 with a rapid lateral flow (antigen) test. (For travel, always check a country’s entry requirements to make sure this is valid).

For those travelling to the UK, a pre-departure Covid test has been mandatory for travel since December 7, although this can be either a PCR test or lateral flow test. While PCR tests are widely available across Dubai, rapid antigen tests, which are cheaper and can be used for home testing, aren’t as common. While results are provided in between 15 and 30 minutes, they’re not as accurate as the results of a PCR test.

So we’ve checked around and found where to buy rapid antigen tests in Dubai – and how much they charge.

Community Pharmacy

Cost: Dhs40 for one, Dhs150 for a pack of four

Community Pharmacy offers Panbio and Flowflex Covid-19 antigen tests for Dhs40 for a single test, or Dhs150 for a family pack of four Panbio tests. The self-administered lateral flow test kits come with all the tools to complete an at-home test, and as well as offering free delivery online, Community Pharmacy has branches across the emirate including in Motor City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Marina and Wafi.

chspharmacy.ae

Boots

Cost: Dhs40 for one, Dhs150 for a pack of four

Like Community Pharmacy, several Boots stores across Dubai are selling the Panbio rapid antigen test, with both single tests and family packs available. Priced the same as Community Pharmacy – AED 40 for one and AED 150 for a pack of four – the at-home tests are available in selected Boots stores. Thus far, we’ve spotted them in Mall of the Emirates and the Springs Souk branches.

me.boots.com

We’ll continue to update this list as more become available.