The new property completes Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy…

Dubai hotels don’t get much more famous, or recognisable, than Burj Al Arab. The sail-shaped hotel is known the world over, and residents will know that it’s neighbour Jumeirah Beach Hotel is designed like a wave to complement it.

Now, a third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside the pair, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will sit beside the hotels, taking the spot formerly occupied by 360 bar. The project has been ongoing since the bar’s closure and will be ready in 2023, it has been announced.

Jumeirah Al Marsa is has the design influences of a futuristic superyacht, and will feature 386 rooms and suites, plus four penthouses, as well as 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private landscaped gardens. We’re also promised more than 10 curated restaurants and bars, including a new concept comprising four restaurants in one.

The spacious property boasts four-metre-high ceiling heights in all 390 rooms, suites and penthouses, with many rooms featuring 11-metre-wide floor-to-ceiling balcony windows. Guests will enjoy luxurious interiors, walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms with a view. All rooms will offer a panoramic vista over the Arabian Gulf.

With a focus on wellness and leisure, the resort will have a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool, as well as a panoramic pool situated within the 3,500 square metre three-storey spa and fitness facilities.

The area will also feature a collection of ocean-facing six-bedroom marina villas and a new state-of-the-art 83 berth superyacht marina and boardwalk.

Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group commented: “This aspirational project defines the next era of luxury hospitality. Creating truly exceptional experiences in unmatched physical spaces that are designed for energy and redefine luxury, is a core part of our vision.

“Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be another iconic addition to the Dubai skyline, catering to the ever-evolving needs of our guests and complementing our signature properties while further establishing the Jumeirah brand across the globe.”

Renders: Provided