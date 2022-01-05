Here’s where you’ll find us topping up our tans…

Dubai has no shortage of luxury pools, beaches and resorts that residents and tourists can take advantage of. But as well as high-end hotels, there are plenty of budget options where you can soak up the sun without spending a dirham.

Here are six of the best free public beaches in Dubai.

Black Palace Beach (Al Sufouh Beach)

Also known as Secret Beach, Black Palace Beach is one of Dubai’s hidden gems when it comes to free beaches in the city. It’s not the easiest to access – you get to it via an almost impossible-to-find pathway, but once you’re there, it’s well worth it. There’s not much else around – no amenities, no showers, no food trucks – and that’s why we enjoy it so much.

Black Palace Beach, Al Sufouh. visitdubai.com/secret-beach

Jumeirah Open Beach

You’ll find this huge stretch of golden beach running from the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Four Seasons. As well as being a brilliant spot for sun seekers, it attracts runners, rollerbladers, cyclists, water sports enthusiasts and more.

Kite Beach

You’ll find the busy Kite Beach under the sail of the Burj Al Arab. Anything goes here, with everything from yoga to volleyball and plenty of kite surfing. But it’s not just about water sports – there’s also a beach library, shopping and plenty of food outlets to get your midday snacks.

Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim 1. facebook.com/KiteBeachDubai

La Mer

La Mer is a beachfront shopping and dining destination in Jumeirah 1. The beach is a pristine stretch of sand scattered with brightly coloured beach huts, loungers and even some in-water hammocks. While you’re there, take a stroll around some of the 130 shops, restaurants and cafes all along the beachfront.

La Mer, Jumeirah 1. facebook.com/LaMerDubai

Sunset Beach

Known as one of Dubai’s best surfing beaches, Sunset Beach is just along the sand from Kite Beach, opposite Sunset Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road. It’s not as well known as Kite Beach, so if you head down early for a morning stroll, you’ll almost have the beach to yourself. It’s the closest you can get to the Burj Al Arab on a public beach though, so in the day expect to find tourists heading down to get a snap. And as the name suggests, the sunsets are particularly epic.

Sunset Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3. visitdubai.com/sunset-beach

The Beach JBR

One of Dubai’s most popular beaches among residents and tourists, this is the closest public beach to Dubai Marina. It’s dotted with sunbeds and cabanas for seaside lounging, and the promenade is filled with shops, restaurants, an outdoor market and even a mini games arcade. It’s got some pretty special sunsets, and will have the best views of the soon-to-be-completed Ain Dubai.

The Beach Dubai, JBR. facebook.com/TheBeachDubai

For Dhs5… Al Mamzar Beach

What it may lack in stunning backdrops and glamorous seaside cafes, Al Mamzar easily makes up for in relaxing vistas. Its location on the northern fringe of Dubai also ensures relative quiet. The beach blurs into a 99-hectare park, which comes with large manicured lawns, swimming pools and bicycle paths. There’s also a host of barbecue areas and a skatepark.

Al Mamzar Park, Al Kaleej Street, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 8am to 11pm, Mon and Wed for women and children. Dhs5 per person, Dhs30 per car (payable via Nol card).

